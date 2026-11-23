Jake Arrieta’s dominance on the mound was one of the biggest reasons behind the Chicago Cubs ending their 108-year World Series drought in 2016. Now, nearly a decade later, Arrieta has another milestone within reach, as his name appears among the 14 new candidates on the 2027 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot. While his 12-year MLB career spans four franchises (Cubs, Phillies, Orioles, and Padres), it was his stint with the Cubs between 2013 and 2017 that made him the legend. The Cubs legend visibly couldn’t hide his excitement about entering the race to Cooperstown.

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Arrieta’s 2015 Cy Young campaign itself makes him eligible for a Hall of Fame run. That year, he led MLB with 22 wins and posted a 0.75 ERA in the second half of the season, the lowest post-All-Star break ERA in MLB history.

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“It’s a testament to being able to overcome a tremendous amount of adversity,” Arrieta said via MLB Network.

Per Arrieta, seeing his name alongside baseball’s greats felt surreal specifically because of how difficult his first four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2010–2013) were. He credited his mid-2013 trade to the Cubs. It resulted in an overhaul to his delivery, pitch sequencing, and arsenal, turning his career around.

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Drafted in the fifth round by Baltimore in 2007, Arrieta possessed electric raw stuff, including a mid-90s fastball, but failed to harness his command across four seasons with the Orioles. Baltimore’s player development philosophy strictly banned young pitchers from throwing cutters and sliders to protect their elbows from injury. This stripped Arrieta of his best swing-and-miss weapon.

Across 69 games (63 starts) in Baltimore, he posted a 20–25 record with a 5.46 ERA and was demoted to Triple-A multiple times, including three separate stints in 2013 alone. The turning point finally came in 2013 when the Orioles traded him and reliever Pedro Strop to the rebuilding Cubs in exchange for veteran starter Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger. At the time of the deal, Arrieta held a 7.23 ERA in five big-league starts that season and was initially assigned to Triple-A Iowa.

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The Cubs lifted Baltimore’s pitch restrictions, allowing Arrieta to throw his signature 90-mph slider/cutter hybrid. As a result, Arrieta went 22–6 with a 1.77 ERA to win the NL Cy Young Award in 2015. It was followed by anchoring the rotation during the Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series championship run.

He went 2–0 with a 2.38 ERA across two starts in the 2016 World Series. With the Cubs trailing 1–0 in the series after a Game 1 shutout loss, Arrieta carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in Game 2. Throwing 98 pitches across 5.2 innings, Jake Arrieta held Cleveland to one run on two hits, securing the Cubs’ first World Series victory since 1945 and evening the series at 1–1.

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In Game 6, he struck out nine batters over 5.2 innings. His nine strikeouts set a World Series record for a starter pitching 5.2 innings or fewer, and made him the first Cubs pitcher to win two starts in a single World Series since Lon Warneke in 1935. So, no wonder the Cubs president couldn’t contain his admiration towards the ace.

“Never in our wildest dreams,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer said back after Arrieta’s retirement. “Did we imagine that he was going to hit the heights that he did? In order to have the kind of run we had, you need those kinds of wins. He’s certainly the biggest one of those that we had.”

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Amid Arrieta’s recognition, the Cubs may have their next cornerstone in the form of Pete Crow-Armstrong. But for now, it’s time to celebrate their World Series-winning legend.

Hopefully, Jake Arrieta will come out as a winner in the ballot, and another Hall of Famer may join the Cubs’ leaderboard.

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