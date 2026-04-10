“Pack This Guy Up”-Mets Nation Turns On Carlos Mendoza as Nolan McLean Letdown by Own Team

Entering the 2026 season, the Mets dismantled their core. Names like Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo were let go. The coaching staff was revamped, but the results are still similar to those of the last year. The Mets are currently third in the NL East, and the blame goes to their bullpen and offense. But what has truly pushed the Flushing faithful over the edge is the apparent laid-back attitude of manager Carlos Mendoza.

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The Mets suffered a 7-1 loss against the D-Backs on Thursday. During the game, the supporting cast abandoned their star, Nolan McLean. Because of this, the fan base has lost its patience. On top of that, Mendoza’s statement after the defeat made fans more furious.

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“It happens, but you gotta move on. You take the positives, and that was Nolan today,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game.

While losing against the D-Backs with such a margin stung the fans, the worst part was how the team blew up their own dominant start. Nolan McLean started for the Mets, and he was masterful once again for six innings. He threw up zeroes for six innings with 8 SOs. The Mets were leading 1-0 by then. But the story took a U-turn thereon.

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McLean left at 6.1 innings with two D-Backs runners on. Luke Weaver took over and took two hits and allowed 2 ERs. Yes, the blame for these earned runs partly goes to Brett Baty, who couldn’t reach a Gabriel Moreno drive that hit the right field fence. On the next play, Mark Vientos threw wide to the plate on an Alek Thomas grounder.

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After seven, the Mets were trailing 1-4! Luis Garcia took over in the eighth, but nothing changed. He allowed 3 hits and 3 ERs, resulting in the D-Backs scoring 7 runs from the seventh and eighth innings. The worst part was that the Mets’ bullpen gave up 5 ERs but could manage only 1 SO. Stark contrast between how McLean started the game and how the bullpen finished it.

As per Mendoza, that’s part of the game, and the Mets would go to the next, taking McLean’s inning as the only positive from Thursday. But does that solve the problem for the team? Fans wonder.

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However, it is also true that before Thursday, the Mets’ bullpen was going well this year. Before the 7-1 loss, the Mets’ bullpen had proven to be one of the best units in baseball in the early going. They carried a 1.71 ERA, third in MLB, heading into the series finale. But as their offensive struggle continues, with just Luis Robert Jr. scoring the only run, fans are giving up their hopes.

Mets fans are giving up their hopes

If the team continues to blow up games like this, what’s the point of revamping the roster this year? Fans also wonder how Mendoza could not see the team’s late-inning struggles, other than just considering the positives. “Pack this guy up!!!!” one fan said about Mendoza. “It happens just like missing the playoffs by one game happens,” another took a dig.

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During last year’s failed playoff push, Mendoza insisted the clubhouse was trying its best. However, the Mets still missed the postseason on the final day of the regular season. Now, fans are questioning whether the manager’s casual approach actually benefits the team. And if it doesn’t, they want to know why he hasn’t been fired yet.

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Mets overhauled their coaching staff for the 2026 season following a disappointing 2025, parting ways with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, and third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh. Only Mendoza was one of the few retained. But as the team is still struggling like last year, Mendoza is now feeling the heat. “It looks like he doesn’t even care! We fans care more & take these losses harder than he does!!!” another fan pointed out.

“I’m so over him already.. no passion. How about ‘this is bullshit. We need to hit and stop playing defense like this,” one user remarked.

At the start of this season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued an ultimatum to his team regarding their poor defense. “I hate errors… It starts today,” Cora said. The Mets fans are expecting the same stance from Mendoza. But we are yet to see Mendoza calling out his team’s defense. “Lousy manager. The Mets need someone who gets fired up. Too laid back,” another added.

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So, more than the Mets’ poor defense and struggling offense, fans are more concerned about their manager’s attitude. Let’s see if that changes in the coming days.