Padres – Cubs Showdown Erupts as $75M Free Agent Sweepstakes Reaches Boiling Point

And then we were down to one. One last top free agent on the market, Zac Gallen. The quiet negotiations have erupted into a head-to-head battle, with the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at the center of the storm.

It was reported by Bob Nightengale that, “Talks are heating up for starter Zac Gallen, the best remaining free agent on the market. Teams showing the most interest: San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks.”

Zac Gallen has become the lone top-tier starter left on the 2026 free agent market, with his remaining availability standing out amid nearly all other big-name pitchers signing.

Gallen’s 2025 season was rough, though, finishing with a 13–15 record and 4.83 ERA over 192 innings, the highest in his career. This could impact his $75 million price tag. But his past success still keeps him in demand.

With spring training about to begin, this saga appears close to ending as teams finalize their rotations.

For the San Diego Padres, Gallen represents a valuable rotation addition after the team lost ace Yu Darvish for the entire 2026 season due to UCL surgery.

Losing an ace like Yu Darvish creates a massive void, who started 15 games in 2025, not just in the rotation but in the clubhouse. The departures of Dylan Cease and Michael King compound this, leaving the Padres desperate for a proven workhorse like Gallen who can eat innings and stabilize a depleted pitching staff.

Padres fans have noted his potential to eat innings and lower the staff’s overall ERA.

The final free agency showdown erupts when the Chicago Cubs enter the scene. While the Padres are desperate to fill a hole left by injury, the Cubs are looking for an insurance policy.

The Cubs also see value in Gallen because their rotation could face early-season stress, including from the World Baseball Classic.

Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd was named to Team USA’s WBC roster after a 14–8, 3.21 ERA season in 2025, meaning his workload might be managed to protect his arm.

Chicago’s rotation already includes Shōta Imanaga, Edward Cabrera, Cade Horton, and Jameson Taillon, but adding Gallen would deepen the group. That could help the club avoid overworking any starter after long layoffs or international duties.

In a competitive division, adding a seasoned starter like Gallen could help maintain consistency over a long season.

Meanwhile, the Orioles see Gallen as the final piece of their contender puzzle. He could be a significant upgrade to an improved roster that still lacks a clear frontline arm.

Baltimore’s 2026 offseason added slugger Pete Alonso and pitchers Shane Baz and Ryan Helsley, but the rotation remains uncertain.

Trevor Rogers previously showed elite potential with a 1.81 ERA in 2025, while Zach Eflin returns after injury, but either needs support at the top of the staff. Gallen’s record, including top-five Cy Young finishes, gives Baltimore a chance to solidify its rotation and chase division supremacy.

Yet, a potential reunion with the Diamondbacks looms as a sentimental favorite.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have historical ties to Gallen and could benefit if he returns home, especially given their current rotation’s mix of veterans and question marks.

Gallen spent most of his career in Arizona and has expressed a desire to return, citing personal ties to Phoenix. Arizona’s rotation includes veterans like Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, but lacks a clearly dominant arm. Gallen’s potential bounce-back from a down year would give Arizona both experience and depth.

A successful reunion would bolster the D-backs’ hope of returning to the postseason mix after missing playoff contention.

In each case, Zac Gallen still offers value despite a down season and draft pick complications, as teams seek innings and proven performance.

Gallen’s career includes more dominant years, and his workload, 192 innings in 2025, even during struggles, shows he can handle a team’s rotation demands. For every contender still eyeing rotation help, his addition would provide both experience and potential upside.

While the Padres are front-runners for Gallen, the high price tag and competition might force them to explore alternative trade targets.

Could the Padres make a trade move with the Mets?

Kodai Senga’s availability presents a tempting target, suggesting the Padres could pivot from big names to calculated acquisitions.

The Mets have been active in reshaping their roster, trading for Freddy Peralta after his 17‑6, 2.70 ERA season in 2025. They also added Luis Robert Jr. and signed Bo Bichette, part of a sweeping overhaul after an 83‑79 finish last season.

That level of roster churn makes Kodai Senga’s status a legitimate talking point among executives this winter.

Rumors suggest he’s viewed as a trade candidate despite a 3.02 ERA and 7‑6 record in 2025.

From a strategy standpoint, the Mets are balancing high‑profile acquisitions with managing rotation depth that struggled down the stretch last year.

Acquiring an ace like Peralta, who struck out 204 batters across 176 innings in 2025, addressed a clear need in their rotation. Meanwhile, keeping Senga, whose performance dipped after midseason, remains under internal discussion. Reports over the offseason have repeatedly mentioned his availability as a potential trade piece.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Mets seem willing to explore deals that reshape pitching depth while staying competitive in the National League.

Their offseason moves reflect a front office focused on correcting past weaknesses rather than repeating them. Whether trading someone of Senga’s contract value ultimately happens depends on how teams value control years versus recent performance.