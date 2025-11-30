Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr Announces Exit from Baseball Team Due to Personal Reasons Involving His Father

Essentials Inside The Story Tatis Jr. quit the Estrellas after his father was fired for criticizing players.

He’s demanding a trade and is linked heavily to the Leones del Escogido.

His MLB future with the Padres stays firm since a trade is highly unlikely.

Remember back in 2019 when Fernando Tatis Jr. basically pushed his way out of the Estrellas because his dad, Fernando Tatis Sr., was fired? Well, we’re right back in that same kind of drama in the Dominican winter baseball.

Reportedly, the Estrellas Orientales just announced Tatis Sr. is out as manager after he publicly criticized his players in an interview on Friday. So, now the whole situation is stirring up questions again… What does this mean for Tatis Jr.’s future with the team? And on top of that, if we see him pop up wearing a different uniform.

“According to my source. The Lions of the Chosen One would be hiring Fernando Tatis Sr., thus they would also seek the possibility of Fernando Tatis Jr. arriving via trade to the Lions. It’s a matter of hours to see Tatis with the Lions,” LIDOM insider Jose Manuel Feliz reported.

Well, the Estrellas Orientales made it official Saturday morning that they fired Fernando Tatis Sr. They handed the reins to bench coach Carlos Paulino, who’ll finish the season as interim manager.

For the unversed, Tatis had been in charge since 2023… And even though the team sits at 13-18 and sixth in LIDOM right now, you can say the results weren’t exactly a disaster. Moreover, during his first stint in 2018-19, Tatis led the Estrellas to the championship after 51 years. But this time, the real problem was what happened off the field.

Things blew up after Tatis Sr. blasted his players in an interview. He called out their attitude and commitment, saying the league has become too soft and that managers basically have to act like “babysitters.”

“Players come in, players go out, this one got sick, that so-and-so doesn’t want to play, that he has a headache, that he has a stomach ache… In a single day, you put together two or three lineups before the game. The fans don’t understand that,” Tatis Sr. blasted. He even complained about the constant player excuses and how they make it difficult for the staff to set a lineup.

Well, Tatis Sr. might have tried to bring MLB’s professionalism to the winter league. Now, while that is a good way to improve, it was enough for the front office to make their move.

And of course, that didn’t go over smoothly with Fernando Tatis Jr.

He made his stance clear… “Before being a baseball player, I am a son… I love what the Estrello Oriental represents, but that lack of respect, and the way the town has behaved, I wouldn’t put myself in any way with the Estrello Oriental.” He says he’s done wearing the Estrellas jersey and wants a trade.

According to him, he’s already reached out to specific teams, and they know he’s available. And if you believe the chatter from Feliz, the Leones might end up being the big winners in all this. Moreover, the LIDOM chapter also ended for Tatis Sr., as per the latest reports, because he has already signed with the Algodoneros de Union Laguna in the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol.

What’s with Fernando Tatis’ trade in MLB?

Apart from the Dominican Winter Baseball, Tatis is also rumored to be traded from the Padres in the MLB.

Well, if you remember, the Parents are facing ownership issues. Hence, they are reportedly facing some budget strain this winter. That’s sparked speculation that they might consider trading Fernando Tatis Jr.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, if another team were willing to take on a massive contract in addition to absorbing the remainder of Tatis’ 14-year, $340 million deal, then a trade could be possible.

But Rosenthal also seems doubtful the Padres will actually pull the trigger. Why? Because Tatis remains a cornerstone of the franchise, and his contract, plus his service time, make a trade enormously complicated. Entering the 2026 season, he has just over 6 years of MLB service, yet is locked in through 2034. That long-term commitment, plus his $24 million-plus annual average salary, means San Diego would need a considerable return to even consider it realistic.

So, even if he changes his jersey in the Dominican Winter Baseball, it likely remains the same in MLB.