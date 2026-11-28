The San Diego Padres may already have three viable catchers on their roster. But their latest move suggests they aren’t taking any chances with their catching depth. In a surprising twist, the franchise has turned to a 25-year-old prospect who spent his entire seven-year professional career in the rival Los Angeles Dodgers farm system. That too without making his MLB debut: Nelson Quiroz.

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Quiroz’s injury struggles may have slowed his progress. But his career .289/.365/.389 slash line offers enough promise to catch San Diego’s attention. And with the Padres adding upper-level catching depth without sacrificing a 40-man roster spot, this low-risk move could prove more valuable than it initially appears.

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“Nelson Quiroz has signed with the San Diego Padres after spending 7 years in the Dodgers’ minor league system,” Dodgers Nation shared via X.

A 25-year-old yet to make an MLB debut is what could make fans wonder about his potential. Since signing with the Dodgers as a 17-year-old international amateur in 2017, Quiroz has played in just 214 minor league games. He never exceeded 55 games in a single season.

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He surged to a .341 average and 1.079 OPS in his first 12 full-season games at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2022. However, Quiroz suffered a broken hamate bone. A season-ending surgery and a lengthy recovery sidelined him for a full calendar year. This limited him to just three Rookie-level games in 2023.

Following a healthy 2024 rebound at High-A Great Lakes (54 games), Quiroz opened 2025 on a tear before losing a month to injury. He still finished the year hitting .333/.393/.441 across High-A and Double-A Tulsa, earning a 2026 big-league spring training invite.

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Entering 2026 on the cusp of the upper minors, another early injury restricted him to 23 total games. He earned his first promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City in September 2026. But he did not appear in a game before the season ended.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles relied on All-Star Will Smith and top prospect Dalton Rushing in the majors. They kept Hunter Feduccia and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. on the 40-man roster ahead of Quiroz. Still, his numbers from his limited appearances prove that he could still make an impact with the Padres.

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San Diego currently carries three major league catchers, Ethan Salas, Luis Campusano, and Freddy Fermin. With top prospect Salas expected to see increased playing time after his late-2026 debut, both Campusano and Fermin have drawn offseason trade interest. Hence, adding Quiroz gives the organization immediate Triple-A insurance if one of those veterans is moved.

Moreover, San Diego assigned the 25-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas. This means their 40-man roster is still untouched despite adding catching depth. El Paso’s current roster features catchers Oswaldo Linares and Anthony Vilar. It leaves plenty of room for Quiroz to earn regular starts behind the plate and at designated hitter.

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So, for now, the Padres are well equipped when it comes to their catching. But a few gaps are yet to be filled from the offseason.

The Padres’ diverse needs are yet to be filled

San Diego lost nearly their entire 2026 rotation to free agency, including ace Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito, and Griffin Canning. Behind returnees Joe Musgrove and Randy Vásquez, the Padres have only added right-hander Ryan Weiss on a one-year deal. Yet, re-signing King remains their primary focus. Names like Nick Martinez, Shota Imanaga, and Shane Bieber fit their need for multiple dependable starters.

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The Padres also need to replace the production of free-agent first baseman Ty France (.295 AVG, 21 HR in 2026). Also, adding an outfielder could allow Fernando Tatis Jr. to see more infield time. This could help reshuffle the alignment alongside Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets, and Jake Cronenworth.

The Padres’ bullpen also needs external help. Left-handed reliever Adrián Morejón was one of San Diego’s most heavily used, high-leverage arms in 2026 (86 IP) and is expected to command a massive contract in free agency. While Mason Miller, Jeremiah Estrada, Yuki Matsui, and Bradgley Rodríguez form a strong right-handed core, the Padres need at least one high-leverage lefty alongside Wandy Peralta and JoJo Romero.

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Let’s now see who’s coming next to San Diego.