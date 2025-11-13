Padres Make Shocking Announcement About Team’s Sale as O’Malley Family’s 75 Year MLB Legacy Fades Away

Times in MLB are changing. The next season might not even start because the big-market teams are ‘ruining baseball,’ robots are going to have a significant impact, and owners and team management are also changing. Another change that might be added to that list of team management and owners is the San Diego Padres.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently posted that “The San Diego Padres are looking for investors, and the franchise could be sold.” The post contained a statement.

“The Seidler family today announced that it has decided to initiate a formal process to explore strategic options for the… Padres, including a potential sale of the franchise.”

The O’Malley family’s mark on baseball began when Walter O’Malley moved the Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1957, forever changing Major League Baseball’s geography and reach. His grandson, Peter Seidler, carried that lineage into San Diego, taking control of the Padres in 2020 after years of co-ownership.

Under his leadership, the Padres reached the 2022 National League Championship Series and recorded franchise attendance highs in consecutive seasons. But his death in November 2023 set off a dispute over succession.

His wife, Sheel Seidler, challenged her brothers-in-law over control of the franchise and its trusts.

The Seidler family has since begun a formal review of its future with the Padres, retaining BTD & MSD Partners to oversee potential investment or a full sale. In a public statement, Chairman John Seidler said the process would honor Peter Seidler’s legacy while securing the team’s long-term success.

Investors value the franchise at roughly $1.8 billion, including $300 million in debt and repayment obligations.

Despite the family’s internal legal battle and ownership uncertainty, team officials have confirmed that business operations and payroll for the 2026 season will remain consistent.

Baseball keeps reinventing itself faster than a pitching clock violation. Big money, bigger egos, and now, billion-dollar fire sales. If Bob Nightengale’s right again, the Padres might soon trade Seidlers for another savior.

The Seidler Family is keeping their promise, and the Padres are not trading Tatis Jr.

For all the noise about “new directions” and “financial resets,” the San Diego Padres seem to have finally found one thing they won’t sell: their soul. The Seidler family, still steering the ship through posthumous drama and payroll chaos, has drawn a clear line. Fernando Tatis Jr. stays.

Trade rumors around Fernando Tatis Jr. grew louder as the Padres searched for payroll relief and rotation help.

With Yu Darvish sidelined through 2026 and Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Robert Suarez entering free agency, speculation intensified. His $290 million deal became the focal point, seen by many as the franchise’s only movable contract.

But at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, the team ended all speculation.

“We’re not trading Tatis.”

The Seidler family’s stance steadied fans who feared another rebuild after Peter Seidler’s passing.

Trading Tatis, who hit 25 homers with an .814 OPS over 155 games, would cripple the Padres’ competitive core and alienate a city still holding on to belief.

Fernando Tatis Jr. remains the franchise’s pulse, the one headline the city refuses to rewrite. In a league fueled by trades and trends, the Padres chose loyalty over leverage, for once.