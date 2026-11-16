Padres’ New Ownership Group Makes Its Championship Intentions Clear With Nearly $500M Spending Plans

For years, the San Diego Padres have been caught between their championship ambitions and the financial constraints holding them back. After setting a franchise-record payroll of over $255 million in 2023, the organization was forced to cut nearly $90 million in commitments amid mounting financial and leadership troubles, leaving fans wondering whether the Padres could ever return to their big-spending ways. Now, the franchise’s record-setting $3.9 billion ownership change could finally mark a turning point.

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According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, new owners Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano may be preparing to unleash a spending spree that could reshape the Padres’ offseason. And if the latest reports from the GM meetings are any indication, San Diego could be gearing up for a staggering $500 million spending plan, potentially putting the rest of MLB on notice.

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“The busiest front-office leader at the GM meetings was the Padres’ A.J. Preller, who seemed to be talking to more agents and team executives than anyone else. The Padres have a strong need to add several starting pitchers, an outfielder, and bullpen depth. They are casting a wide net, exploring free agents ranging from Tarik Skubal to Freddy Peralta to Michael King to Nick Pivetta to Shota Imanaga to Dustin May on the starting pitching front, as well as outfielder Seiya Suzuki and outfielder/third baseman Teruaki Sato,” Bowden said via The Athletic.

Feliciano and Jones are scheduling an in-person recruiting meeting with Skubal and agent Scott Boras. Having newly minted owners sit at the negotiating table signals to Skubal that the franchise’s three-year stretch of financial austerity is over. And that winning a World Series is their immediate priority.

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Feliciano, a private equity billionaire with an estimated $4.5 billion net worth and co-owner of Chelsea FC, is significantly wealthier than any previous Padres owner. After purchasing a controlling stake at a record $3.9 billion valuation, ownership is willing to treat early marquee spending as a foundational investment to elevate the franchise into the top tier of MLB spenders.

Because MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, 2026, Skubal is expected to sign quickly before a transaction freeze begins. San Diego is moving aggressively right out of the gate to strike. That before rival suitors like the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers can drag out negotiations.

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Reportedly, Skubal is prioritizing a long-term deal over a shorter, higher-average-annual-value (AAV) contract, a preference that could work against the Dodgers. By contrast, the Padres have historically shown a willingness to hand out 10-to-14-year contracts to spread out luxury tax hits. It gives them a structural avenue to meet Boras’s price tag.

The Padres, however, have a few other options as well. Committing $35 million to $45 million annually to one pitcher creates a major budget trade-off. For roughly the same annual outlay, President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller could instead re-sign Michael King and add two or three mid-tier starters such as Freddy Peralta, Nick Martinez, or Dustin May.

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So, if Bowden’s assumption regarding the Padres comes true, it will end the franchise’s year-long financial struggle.

Between 2023 and 2024, San Diego slashed payroll from over $255 million down to roughly $172 million. To clear salary and replenish a depleted farm system, A.J. Preller was forced to trade superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. He watched National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader walk in free agency without replacements of similar pedigree.

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In the 2024 offseason, Preller had to rely on low-cost, short-term gambles. He signed starter Nick Pivetta to a backloaded deal and outfielder Ramón Laureano to a bargain contract, while enduring weeks of offseason inactivity. Now, the Padres, under the new ownership, are making all the right moves that could spell a new era from the 2027 season.