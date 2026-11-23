Jarren Duran’s disappointing 2026 campaign hasn’t stopped his trade market from heating up. Despite posting a modest .207/.266/.361 slash line, the Boston Red Sox outfielder still appears to have suitors willing to take a chance on his potential. After two consecutive offseasons of trade speculation, Boston seems ready to shop the veteran slugger once again. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are emerging as rumored landing spots.

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Duran’s $11.1M arbitration salary makes him a bargain compared to free-agent outfielders. This could make him a worthwhile gamble for teams looking to upgrade their lineup without breaking the bank. And with both Philadelphia and San Diego having roster needs that Duran could address, his next chapter may be closer than ever.

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“The Red Sox are known to be actively shopping outfielder Jarren Duran since the recent GM Meetings. Duran appears to be drawing interest from a few clubs,” MLB Trade Rumors quoted Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive. “The Padres, Mariners, and Phillies are named as clubs that have done due diligence on him.”

Well, Boston’s recent four-year, $58 million signing of free agent Jake Bauers to be their primary designated hitter closed off the DH spot. That move shifts top young talent Roman Anthony into everyday duty in left field, Duran’s primary position. And with Ceddanne Rafaela locked into center field and Wilyer Abreu in right field, Duran is effectively squeezed out of the starting lineup.

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Yet Boston tendered Duran a contract to avoid losing him for nothing. He is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn roughly $11.1 million in arbitration for 2027 (up from $7.7 million in 2026). But paying over $11 million for a reserve outfielder makes little sense. Especially since Boston already signed cheaper depth options like Eli White ($1.325M) and Jahmai Jones ($950K).

The numbers tell the story: Duran collapsed from 4.9 WAR to 0.4 WAR, losing playing time by October. He recorded just .207/.266/.361 this year. With his value diminished and younger outfielders ready to take over, Boston prefers to pivot to a fresh roster piece rather than gamble on a rebound in a part-time role.

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The Phillies and Padres enter the scene here. Philadelphia has been “poking around” and doing due diligence on Duran. They’re aided by familiarity with new Phillies hitting coach Peter Fatse (formerly with Boston). However, with Brandon Marsh, Justin Crawford, and Kameron Misner already filling the outfield depth chart, Philadelphia is more of a dark horse unless they decide to move on from Marsh.

By contrast, San Diego has pursued Duran for years and is once again doing background work. With a clear opening in left field, Duran projects as an immediate starter. At his projected $11.1 million arbitration salary (with team control through 2028), he represents a more affordable alternative to free-agent targets like Seiya Suzuki.

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So, either the Phillies or the Padres, the Red Sox are targeting to replenish their pitching staff by giving away Duran.

The Red Sox have few other gaps to fill

Boston’s current top four starters, Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Payton Tolle, and Jake Bennett, are all left-handed. And with around $283 million already committed to the 2027 payroll, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow isn’t shopping at the top of the market. Instead, he’s focusing on affordable, innings-eating right-handers to stabilize the No. 5 spot.

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Internal right-handed candidates Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford all carry significant risk. Bello struggled with major inconsistency in 2026. Houck is working his way back from 2025 Tommy John surgery. Crawford hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2024. So, shedding salary by trading Jarren Duran or Masataka Yoshida could free up the payroll space. That is needed to sign a mid-rotation arm or acquire a controllable starter in a multi-player deal.

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Tarik Skubal is gone, and the Red Sox are now rumored to be looking at right-handers like Casey Mize, Brady Singer, Michael Soroka, and Cal Quantrill. A reunion with Nick Pivetta may also be likely. However, it all depends on how soon the Red Sox can shop Duran.