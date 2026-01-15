Padres Pitcher Stunned as Clayton Kershaw Comes Out of Retirement for American Dream

The farewell tour wasn’t supposed to have an encore, yet here we are. Baseball loves its plot twists, especially when timing makes no sense and logic takes a back seat. Clayton Kershaw reopening the door caught more than a few people flat-footed, none more so than Padres pitcher Mason Miller, now suddenly sharing a Team USA clubhouse he didn’t see coming.

“Count me in the surprised boat,” said Masson Miller after the Kershaw announcement. “That just adds to the further allure of the WBC… I’m just so stoked to go hang out with them.”

Clayton Kershaw’s addition to Team USA brings a retired legend into the 2026 Baseball Classic. He previously withdrew from the 2023 tournament due to insurance issues, making this his debut. USA Baseball confirmed his commitment on Jan. 15, expanding a roster already heavy with awards. Kershaw joins during spring training timing, when pitchers face limits, adding depth without changing plans.

That depth matters because Team USA already features Cy Young winners and controlled workloads. Kershaw’s presence adds experience from 18 Dodgers seasons and multiple championships to that group. He finished his MLB career after the 2025 season with a World Series title. Those credentials strengthen a pitching staff built for short games and high-leverage innings.

Kershaw responded humbly, calling himself an insurance policy rather than a centerpiece for Team USA. He openly said something went wrong if he pitched against Shohei Ohtani in late games. That honesty reflects awareness of age, injuries, and roles within a younger roster structure. In context, Kershaw complements elite arms while offering a calm perspective during a demanding tournament.

Clayton Kershaw joining Team USA turns a young pitching staff into a living history lesson. Mason Miller and teammates now have a mentor who quietly commands respect without demanding the spotlight. The World Baseball Classic just became a little less predictable, with Kershaw reminding everyone that legends rarely stay retired for long.

After Kershaw, Alex Bregman also joins Team USA

Team USA just got a dose of serious firepower. Clayton Kershaw is back on the mound despite calling it a career, and Alex Bregman is dusting off his cleats for another run in the WBC. If anyone thought the Classic was about rookies finding their footing, these two just reminded everyone it’s a stage for the big names to steal the show.

Alex Bregman confirmed his participation with Team USA for the 2026 WBC while joining the Cubs. He previously played in the 2017 WBC, going 2-for-4 with a walk as a bench player. At 23, he was the youngest on the championship-winning team that beat Puerto Rico in the finals. Since then, Bregman has recorded 41.0 bWAR, won two World Series titles, and earned multiple individual awards.

Joining an already stacked Team USA, Bregman adds proven experience and consistency at third base. His presence strengthens the lineup alongside pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, who also returns from retirement. Fans can expect him to contribute both offensively and defensively in crucial WBC matchups.

The March 6 opener against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston marks his first chance to impact Team USA.

With Bregman joining Kershaw, Team USA’s WBC ambitions suddenly look far more serious than expected. Fans watching the lineup now can’t ignore two proven stars rewriting expectations before the first pitch. March 6 in Houston will show if Bregman and Kershaw can turn talent into undeniable results.