Padres Plot Dodgers Revenge With ‘Second Yoshinobu Yamamoto’ Heist As Jed Hoyer Loses Grip, Per Insider

If you look at the Dodgers-Padres rivalry in 2025, it’s easy to see why it was one of the fiercest matchups of the year. It had everything: a record number of hit-by-pitches, benches clearing. We also saw tense moments like Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt squaring up face-to-face. Even Shohei Ohtani, usually calm and routine-driven, broke character by skipping his usual pre-at-bat greeting with Shildt before one game!

So, the rivalry brought plenty of drama. But when you dig into the on-field results, the Padres still struggled. They finished just 4-9 against the Dodgers in 2025. A big reason for that was Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who struck out 11 Padres hitters across two games this season. Now imagine how different things might look if San Diego could actually get to Yamamoto. That’s exactly what they’re projected to do, but at the Cubs’ expense.

“Grabbing him and slotting him into the four on the Padres would be a great fit. The Padres or the Giants are the two teams to consider if we’re looking at who will go head-to-head with the Dodgers. You’re trying to take the Dodgers down. Those are the two teams, and both teams could use Tatsuya Imai.”

Imago Source: MLB.com

MLB analyst Jim Riley shared what it means for the Padres to go for Tatsuya Imai.

Well, Imai has often been labeled the “second Yoshinobu Yamamoto,” and it’s not hard to see why. The latest Japanese standout is coming off a dominant season with the Seibu Lions, posting a 1.92 ERA over 163⅔ innings in NPB. But what really makes him fascinating is how open he’s been about not wanting to join the Dodgers.

Reportedly, in late November, he told Japanese legend Daisuke Matsuzaka that beating the Dodgers and winning a championship would be “the most valuable thing in my life.”

So, that mindset makes the fit pretty clear. If Imai wants to face the Dodgers regularly and play in front of a fanbase that considers beating the Dodgers like a second religion, San Diego checks every box.

According to Riley, there’s also real doubt about whether Cubs president Jed Hoyer is even pushing hard to land Imai. So, if Chicago bows out, the Padres and Imai feel like a natural match, united by a shared goal: taking on the Dodgers head-on. It might be San Diego’s best chance in recent years to swing back at their biggest rival, truly.

The big question, though, is whether the Padres, with their ongoing ownership issues, can realistically afford a projected $200 million deal to make it happen.

The Padres’ Japanese shopping list is beyond Imai

Well, the Padres might also be trying to follow the Dodgers’ blueprint by becoming a go-to destination for Japanese talent. Reportedly, after Imai, they’re eyeing another incoming star in Kazuma Okamoto. San Diego is said to be one of the teams showing real interest this offseason. The reports suggest the Padres would even head to Los Angeles to meet with the corner infielder!

Okamoto, now 29, has been linked to a handful of teams. The Pirates, Angels, and Padres are emerging as the most likely landing spots. He brings a strong resume from Japan, including six NPB All-Star selections, a .277 career average, and an .882 OPS across 11 seasons.

Sure, he may not be a young prospect or a proven MLB power bat. But he’s still a player very much worth taking a chance on this winter.

However, the big question is whether the Padres can actually pull this off. Can they truly position themselves as the next Japanese talent hub? Or does all of this end up being nothing more than offseason buzz and rumors?