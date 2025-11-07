Padres Rejection of Albert Pujols Leaked by San Diego Insider After Craig Stammen Decision

The San Diego Padres have been wanting to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers ever since they got a taste of what it feels like to beat the best in 2022. But since then, they have been falling short, and now, after losing an experienced manager like Mike Schlidt, the Padres have to make an impactful decision. And although it is too early to talk about impact, it was a surprising signing. The Padres went and signed Craig Stammen as their new manager, and guess what? One of the names in the mix was Albert Pujols.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Most of the fans were surprised that the Padres chose Stammen over Pujols, but one insider thinks that he knows the reason why. In a recent interview, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell said, “The fact that Craig Stammen has worked directly with AJ Preller and has worked directly with the Padres front office… As first-time managers go, it’s hard to envision someone hitting the ground running more than Craig Stammen.”

The San Diego Padres stunned fans and the baseball world by hiring Craig Stammen as manager. Reports confirmed Stammen received a three-year deal, despite never formally coaching or managing at any professional level. The move followed Mike Shildt’s surprise resignation, leaving a playoff-ready roster without a guiding leader for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Padres held extensive discussions with Albert Pujols, who reportedly interviewed for over nine consecutive hours. Pujols, a future Hall of Famer, was widely expected to be the top managerial candidate in San Diego. Instead, the front office selected Stammen, emphasizing his familiarity with the organization and past involvement in player development.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Stammen spent two years as a special assistant under A.J. Preller, working closely with the major-league coaching staff. Comparisons were drawn to Stephen Vogt’s Guardians hire, where former players transitioned into management roles effectively. With a more talented roster, including Machado, Tatis Jr., and Musgrove, the Padres have the potential to surpass past successes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Stammen now faces the daunting task of guiding the Padres past the dominant Dodgers. Fans and analysts alike will watch if Preller’s in-house gamble outshines Pujols’ Hall of Fame reputation. Baseball may chuckle quietly, but Stammen’s first season could rewrite expectations for rookie managers nationwide.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Former player reacts to Padres’ new manager Craig Stammen

In a move that has baseball purists blinking twice, the San Diego Padres have handed the keys to their clubhouse to someone who just retired from throwing fastballs three seasons ago. Craig Stammen, a reliever whose career has mostly lived in the bullpen, is now charged with steering one of baseball’s most high-pressure teams. It’s bold, unconventional, and borderline rebellious—exactly the kind of gamble the Padres seem to thrive on.

Joe Musgrove, the Padres’ starting pitcher who played two seasons alongside Craig Stammen, reacted to the surprising hiring. He emphasized Stammen’s integrity and ability to connect with players from different parts of the world. “You don’t see many relievers get the job Craig just got,” Musgrove told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Musgrove expressed confidence that Stammen will manage the clubhouse effectively, commanding respect from all players. “Craig has the respect of everybody in the room. When he speaks, people will listen,” he said. He also acknowledged the pressure on the team, adding, “If you invest this much money and effort into these players, you have to get it right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Stammen faces a monumental task managing a Padres team hungry for postseason success. Musgrove’s confidence signals strong clubhouse support, but baseball fans know respect doesn’t guarantee wins. If bullpen brilliance translates to the dugout, Stammen might just rewrite managerial expectations in San Diego.