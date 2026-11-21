The San Diego Padres’ $11 million deal with Gavin Sheets helped them to find a way to keep a postseason hero without straining their immediate budget. In an offseason where every dollar could shape a team’s playoff ambitions, the Padres’ Wild Card series hero was projected to earn a $6.5 million arbitration salary for 2027, making his future in San Diego uncertain. But instead of risking a non-tender decision, the Padres have secured the slugger on a three-year, $11 million deal, giving both sides a financial compromise.

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For general manager A.J. Preller, the agreement offers more than just roster stability, as the $3.5 million in projected 2027 savings could prove crucial in shaping the Padres’ offseason plans.

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“Gavin Sheets to sign a 3-year, $11M extension with the Padres,” Underdog MLB quoted Robert Murray.

Securing Sheets is a smart move by the Padres in arming up their offense. Left-handed power is expensive on the open market, and Sheets has hit 36 home runs with 119 RBIs over his two seasons in San Diego. He is one of only 17 left-handed hitters in MLB to record double-digit home runs in every season since 2021. He gives the Padres a reliable left-handed platoon weapon against right-handed pitching, who can rotate between designated hitter, first base, and left field, as well as serve as a high-leverage pinch-hitter.

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Yet Sheets has an injury concern. His overall 2026 numbers (.212 AVG, .709 OPS) declined in the second half due to a plantar plate tear in his left foot. Before the injury, he was one of San Diego’s hottest hitters. He won NL Player of the Week in May after hitting .625 with four homers.

Because Sheets is rehabbing the foot this offseason without surgery, the Padres are banking on a healthy rebound. If he bounces back and opts out after 2027, San Diego gets huge surplus value for $3 million. If he struggles or gets hurt again, the team is protected at a bargain rate.

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The Petco Park’s favorite proved his worth during the NL Wild Card Series Game 2. Holding a narrow 2–0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs and a runner on base against the Chicago Cubs, the Padres sent Sheets up to pinch-hit in his first career postseason at-bat.

Facing Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia on a 0–1 count, Sheets turned on a 100.8 mph four-seam fastball down and in. He launched it 107.5 mph off the bat deep into the right-field stands for a two-run homer. The blast doubled San Diego’s lead to 4–1. It sealed a 2–0 series sweep while sparking deafening “Ho-ly Sheets!” chants across Petco Park.

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However, the Padres are no stranger to such smart deals. Back in 2024, they secured Wandy Peralta with a 4-year, $16.5 million deal with three consecutive player options. By spreading the guarantee across four years with annual opt-outs, San Diego kept his average annual value around $4.12M. Thus, allowing them to sign a reliable left-handed reliever under tight luxury tax limits while giving him yearly free-agent escape hatches.

Still, securing Gavin Sheets will not resolve the entire offense struggle of the Padres.

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The Padres are yet to fulfill their offense needs

Despite winning 90-plus games in three straight regular seasons, San Diego’s bats have consistently disappeared in the playoffs. They have recorded .145, .189, and .181 across their last three postseasons. This includes their 2026 NLDS exit against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hence, per Preller, upgrading the offense is at the top of his winter checklist alongside rebuilding the starting rotation.

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Left field became a revolving door in 2026 after injuries to Ramón Laureano and Luis Rengifo. The Padres are left with depth options like Samad Taylor and Dustin Harris. Additionally, with Fernando Tatís Jr. hinting at a potential return to the infield, San Diego could suddenly have a vacancy in right field instead.

Moreover, Sheets gives San Diego a strong left-handed platoon option at 1B/DH. But he struggled against left-handed pitching and is coming off a foot injury. With Ty France hitting free agency, the Padres need a right-handed thunder bat to pair with Sheets or anchor first base daily.

Hopefully, the Padres, under their new ownership, will finalize a few blockbuster deals in the next few weeks.

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