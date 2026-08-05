Padres Star’s Abrupt Walk-Off From the Mound Due to Discomfort Could Trigger $32M Contract Twist

Seven. That’s the number of pitchers the San Diego Padres currently have on the injured list. While they finally received some encouraging news when starting pitcher Nick Pivetta took the mound for his first rehab assignment with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, it didn’t last long. What followed was a direct walk back to the dugout after just 14 pitches, sparking speculation over whether he could be headed for another stint on the injured list.

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“Nick Pivetta threw a pitch and immediately walked off the mound and into the dugout,” Talkin’ Baseball posted a 30-second clip on their X account. “If it’s an injury that keeps Pivetta out beyond August 22nd, the Padres can void the final two years, $32 million of his contract.”

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The 33-year-old threw a fastball on a 2-2 count for Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, and the ball went straight into the catcher’s glove as Conner O’Neal checked his swing. Although the pitch narrowly missed the strike zone, Pivetta immediately started walking toward the dugout. The play-by-play commentators initially thought he had mistaken it for strike three or had simply reached his pitch count.

He paused briefly at the dugout before continuing toward the tunnel. The right-hander was seen slamming his glove against his thigh in frustration. As he headed down the tunnel, fears that he had aggravated his elbow injury quickly spread among Padres fans.

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Pivetta suffered right elbow inflammation after just four starts with the Padres this season. During a matchup against the Colorado Rockies, he exited after throwing just four pitches in the fourth inning. The right-hander posted a 4.50 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 16.0 innings before the injury forced the Padres to place him on the injured list on April 14. He was later transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 2 with a right flexor strain.

“He felt a little bit of tightness in his elbow,” manager Craig Stammen said after the game.

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He also reported that the righty threw 30 pitches after he left the mound, and he was able to test his entire arsenal without aggravating the tightness. During the High-A game, Pivetta walked away with two outs. Rordy Mejia then entered the game in his place.

“The key is we’ve really just got to see how he wakes up and feels tomorrow and goes from there,” Stammen said. “Walking off the field, you think, ‘Oh, he’s done, that’s it,’ but that’s just not the case.”

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While the manager sounded optimistic, it is still unclear how their plans regarding Pivetta would unfold. He is scheduled for evaluation on Wednesday. However, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that there is “some optimism” that Pivetta will be able to continue his rehab.

“Felt discomfort on mound. Then he felt OK. It happens sometimes when working back from an arm injury. He let loose in the bullpen and evidently did not feel the same thing he did while in the game. So there is some optimism he will be able to resume rehab,” he wrote on X.

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However, if he is injured and it is an aggravation of his previous elbow injury, it could be a huge blow for both San Diego and the player himself.

A recurring injury carries added intrigue for Padres’ $55 million investment

Pivetta originally signed a four-year, $55 million contract, but it was structured differently from a typical MLB deal. He received a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary for 2025, while earning $19 million this season. He is set to make $14 million and $18 million over the next two years, respectively, and also holds player opt-outs after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

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But there’s a catch.

According to the deal, the Padres also have an option to void the last two years and a $32 million salary for Nick Pivetta. His player option will eventually turn into a club option if he spends 130 consecutive days on the injured list for the same specified elbow injury.

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This means if the pitcher isn’t back by August 22, he might lose his leverage. While he was on schedule to return to the roster before that specific date, the recent injury scare has brought the contract clause back into the conversation.

This is where history becomes important, too.

The Padres’ starter missed almost a month of action in April 2024 due to another elbow injury. He was with the Boston Red Sox then. While Pivetta managed a 4.14 ERA that year, he was able to show significant improvement with San Diego in 2025. A 2.87 ERA with 190 strikeouts earned him the sixth spot on the NL Cy Young list.

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The Padres are third in the NL West with a 59-55 record. They are hoping for Pivetta’s quick return without any further setbacks. But Stammen admitted that they aren’t certain what Nick and Joe Musgrove will be able to contribute during their rehab.

San Diego acquired left-hander Robbie Ray and right-hander Casey Mize at the trade deadline to bolster its starting rotation. While the Padres wait for their injured pitchers to return, they will continue pushing for contention with their new additions.