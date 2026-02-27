Padres’ Starter Made America’s Laughing Stock After Being Sidelined for ‘Rear End Surgery,’ Dude Wipes Step In

Injuries are part of the deal in Major League Baseball. It’s the nature of the sport. But every now and then, an injury goes beyond concern and turns into something fans can’t help but crack jokes about. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening with Padres starter Matt Waldron.

Waldron is out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a hemorrhoid-related infection, yes, that area. He’s reportedly been in the hospital for the past few days, dealing with it. So, while that was enough for the fans to hit the laughing gas pedal, the situation took on a life of its own when Dude Wipes, the disposable wipe company, decided to jump into the conversation and have a little fun with it.

“Exclusive: MLB’s Matt Waldron was offered free Dude Wipes after his butt infection surgery,” TMZ shared via X.

Earlier this week, Waldron was shut down with what Padres manager Craig Stammen first called an infection “in his rear end.” Shortly after, it came out that the right-hander had actually undergone hemorrhoid surgery. The procedure led to complications, and doctors had to drain the infection, which kept Waldron in the hospital for several days.

Stammen later updated reporters, saying Waldron is “week-to-week,” which obviously puts his availability for Opening Day in serious doubt. “Matt had to have surgery to drain it and make it better,” Stammen explained on Wednesday.

So yes, Waldron is going to need some time to recover. But then things took a turn toward the absurd when Dude Wipes jumped into the conversation. “Hemorrhoids are no laughing matter. We want to help!” the company said, leaning all the way in. According to TMZ Sports, the people at Dude Wipes would gladly send Waldron some fragrance-free, flushable wipes medicated with witch hazel for relief.

Now, it’s obviously a promotional play on their end, but it’s also made the whole situation a bit of a punchline, even though the Padres may genuinely feel the impact. And why not?

The team had been planning to slot the knuckleballer into the starting rotation, and now that plan is suddenly up in the air. Waldron’s last MLB start was in 2024, when he started 26 times and struck out 21.3% of the time. So, missing such an arm could surely prove costly for the Padres.

Fans are enjoying the scene around the Padres starter

What’s better than getting some Dude Wipes as a perk for hemorrhoids? Fans wonder. “Glad he’s recovering, but wow, free Dude Wipes as a perk? That’s a first,” one fan said. “CaREAR Ending!” Another added.

While suffering from hemorrhoids shouldn’t come as a surprise, be it a Padres player or not, the perks coming with it are surely surprising. Who would have thought that someone would just get $20 worth of wipes, that too for free, for treating hemorrhoids! For the fans, that’s surely not a bad deal. And yes, trust the baseball fans when it comes to making some purest form of pun-intended jokes.

How that rearing ending could end up as a career-ending move for the Padres starter couldn’t been better articulated than this!

Well, fans are still not having enough of roasting Waldron. “I feel like we really didn’t need to know this lol,” one user remarked. “His what?” A sarcastic take by another.

This feels like more than just another marketing stunt from Dude Wipes. Fans have zeroed in on the specific area of Waldron’s injury and have been having a field day with it. But beyond the jokes, there is a real baseball problem here. The Padres are in a tough spot trying to replace Waldron this late, especially as they work to reshuffle the starting rotation. At a time when he is dealing with a medical setback and pushing to be ready for Opening Day, the extra spotlight only adds to the distraction.

“Nice consolation prize,” one fan commented. But it is hard to see how any of this qualifies as a consolation for Waldron. If anything, the campaign amplified his injury and gave fans even more material to pile on. It may have been a savvy marketing play, but it also put a player’s health issue front and center in a way that invites ridicule rather than respect.