Padres to Make Massive Free Agency Splash for KBO Sensation After $75M Michael King Acquisition: Report

The San Diego Padres are finally making moves. First, they signed Michael King to a $75 million deal, and now they are going after international superstars. Their offense has some stability and pop, and with the Korean sensation Sung-Mun Song, they are getting exactly that.

“Song Seong-moon, who announced his attempt to play in the major leagues after this season, actually reached a contract agreement with San Diego,” reported the Korean News outlet, YTN.

Song Seong-moon, 29, emerged as a late-blooming KBO infielder after productive seasons with Kiwoom Heroes. He posted a .315 in 2025, with 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 25 steals. Across the past two KBO seasons, Song recorded a .327 average and 45 homers.

That surge pushed him into the MLB posting system, with his negotiating window closing on December 21.

According to Korean outlet YTN, Song is finalizing a 3-year, $15 million deal with San Diego. Reports indicate the agreement could exceed initial projections, pending completion once Song arrives in the United States. San Diego’s interest aligns with its history of signing Korean infielders, including Ha-Seong Kim previously.

Imago Song Sung-mun of the Kiwoom Heroes, right, celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the LG Twins during the clubs’ Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 31. Yonhap

This deal looks better when you look at the struggles that the Padres faced during the 2025 season. San Diego ranked 22nd in slugging percentage and finished with 152 home runs overall team-wide. In postseason play, the Padres scored 5 runs in 3 games against Chicago, highlighting lineup limitations. Top infield bats struggled, leaving little margin when Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado faltered.

Song’s defensive versatility covers third base primarily, while also providing capable depth at second base. His left-handed bat adds balance, with recent KBO numbers confirming power, contact, and baserunning contributions. During the 2025 season, he featured in 142 games, showing durability, which the team needs.

For a Padres lineup seeking stability, Song represents a measurable response to recent offensive shortcomings.

San Diego did not chase Song Seong-moon for headlines, but because the numbers demanded action. After watching the 2025 offense stall, A.J. Preller chose production over patience this winter, finally. If Song holds form, Fernando Tatis Jr and Manny Machado may finally breathe easier.