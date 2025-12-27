Padres Urged to Dump $55M Star as AJ Preller Faces High-Stakes Trade Season Pressure

The San Diego Padres are juggling spreadsheets and egos while AJ Preller paces the sidelines, calculating which moves actually keep them competitive. Payroll constraints aren’t slowing whispers in San Diego; every trade rumor carries a hint of chaos, and some front-office decisions feel like high-stakes experiments. Preller’s got to pick carefully, because every misstep here will echo louder than a blown save.

“If you trade Paveta and you clear 19 million and you get a young starter back in return,” said Ryan Finkelstein. “That young starter slides into Paveta’s slot, and then now that 19 can be spent in free agency.”

Nick Pivetta struggled initially with the Padres, allowing five earned runs in six innings against his former team, the Red Sox. His early outings included a four-run fourth inning, highlighting control issues and defensive errors that compounded his performance. Fans watched as Pivetta failed to consistently replicate the reliability expected from a four-year, 55 million dollar contract.

These struggles, combined with previous seasons lacking sub-4.00 ERA performances, have weakened the connection between Pivetta and the fanbase.

Despite these challenges, Nick Pivetta emerged as one of the Padres’ most reliable starters in 2025, starting 26 games and maintaining a 2.82 ERA with a 3.32 FIP.

He averaged more than one strikeout per inning while limiting walks to 6.8 percent, ranking second on the team among multiple starters. His consistent two-strike count performance, yielding a .111 batting average against, demonstrates a level of control and confidence not reflected in earlier games.

These statistics indicate that Pivetta can stabilize a San Diego Padres rotation still recovering from injuries to Joe Musgrove and limited starts from Michael King.

Trading Pivetta could offer the Padres flexibility, freeing up payroll to pursue multiple controllable starters and address other roster gaps.

His 2026 salary of 19 million is significant, and removing that contract could allow investments in additional pitching or position depth. The Padres have previously leveraged high-value players, as seen in the Juan Soto trade, suggesting Pivetta could generate both financial relief and prospect capital.

If handled carefully, this move could balance immediate team needs with long-term planning while maintaining competitiveness in the National League West.

AJ Preller’s decisions with Pivetta will define whether the San Diego Padres chase contention or chaos this offseason. Fans watch every move, knowing payroll gymnastics could either build depth or expose serious holes. In San Diego, even spreadsheets carry suspense, and trading Pivetta might finally turn numbers into headlines.

Trade destinations for Nick Pivetta after Padres

San Diego’s payroll juggling act just got a new star: Nick Pivetta. The San Diego Padres are openly whispering “trade” while trying not to panic their rotation into a full-blown soap opera. Questions about who can actually handle those innings are mounting, and front-office calculators are working overtime. Some teams are already licking their chops.

The Padres are exploring trades for Nick Pivetta, who posted a 2.87 ERA and 0.99 WHIP last season while striking out 190 batters in 181.2 innings. The Detroit Tigers could offer him a rotation spot where he would immediately become the top right-handed starter.

With only Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Troy Melton currently listed on the 40-man roster, Pivetta could provide stability and high-level innings. His 5.3 WAR last season would give the Tigers a reliable veteran presence as they aim to contend again.

The Baltimore Orioles also present a strong landing spot with an open rotation spot after trading Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels. Dean Kremer and Kyle Bradish are their current starters, while Tomoyuki Sugano, Zach Eflin, and Charlie Morton are free agents, creating a gap for Pivetta.

His opponent’s batting average of .194 and OOBP of .253 indicate dominance that could immediately improve Baltimore’s pitching depth. Pivetta’s addition would allow the Orioles to maximize young controllable talent while giving fans hope for a rotation capable of competing in 2025.

Nick Pivetta’s trade scenarios with the Tigers and Orioles highlight how rotations can quickly unravel. Padres fans are watching spreadsheets while Detroit and Baltimore dream of innings. Pivetta can dominate immediately. Whoever lands him will either solve pitching problems or turn a front office into a high-stakes accounting experiment.