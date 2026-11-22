A disappointing 2026 campaign left the Padres utility player facing an uncertain offseason. Gavin Sheets finished with a .212 average and 17 home runs across 125 games. A foot injury further disrupted his season, yet San Diego has decided to bring him back. However, the new agreement carries a few interesting details.

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“The Padres and first baseman Gavin Sheets have agreed to a three-year, $11MM contract,” reported MLB Trade Rumors, quoting Robert Murray of FanSided.

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Gavin Sheets is returning to San Diego after agreeing to a new three-year contract. The Padres have secured the first baseman and outfielder on an $11 million agreement. His return comes after questions emerged about his future before the non-tender deadline. However, the Padres have decided that his value outweighs the uncertainty surrounding his recent season. The contract also gives Sheets control over how long he stays with the club.

Sheets initially joined the Padres in February 2025 after the White Sox non-tendered him. He quickly made that decision look worthwhile, hitting .252 with 19 home runs. Across 145 games, he also collected 71 RBIs and posted a .746 OPS. His 111 wRC+ showed that he was producing above-league-average offense. That performance earned him a $4.5 million contract last offseason.

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With the Padres still needing reliable left-handed production in their lineup, Sheets gives them another option without requiring a major investment. It also established him as a useful left-handed bat in the Padres’ lineup.

However, Sheets could not maintain that production throughout the 2026 season. He finished with a .212 average in 125 games. His .709 OPS reflected a noticeable decline from his previous campaign. A plantar plate tear and left foot sprain also interrupted his season. The injuries cost him about a month and limited his opportunity to find consistency.

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Yet, he still delivered a crucial postseason moment against the Chicago Cubs. Sheets hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the Wild Card Series-clinching victory. His connection with the fans also remained strong, with Petco Park regularly hearing, “Ho-ly Sheets!”

The new agreement provides Sheets with immediate security while leaving room for another payday. He will receive a $500,000 signing bonus alongside a $2.5 million salary for 2027. The contract also includes $4 million player options for both 2028 and 2029. Additionally, Sheets can earn up to $1.5 million in performance bonuses annually. He receives $250,000 upon reaching 400 plate appearances. Every additional 50 plate appearances brings another $250,000, continuing through 650. This structure rewards availability while giving him opportunities to increase his earnings.

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However, the player options could make this agreement much shorter than the three-year description suggests. If Sheets performs well in 2027, he can decline his 2028 option. That decision would allow him to test free agency after rebuilding his market value. A strong season could put him in position to pursue a larger contract. Yet, if injuries or poor production return, the $4 million option offers financial security. Exercising that option would give him another decision before the 2029 season. The second player option keeps another year of control in his hands.

The financial comparison makes the agreement particularly interesting for both sides. MLB Trade Rumors projects Sheets to earn $6.5 million through arbitration for 2027. His new $2.5 million salary therefore falls well below that projection. However, the signing bonus, performance incentives, and player options add value beyond his base salary.

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The bonuses are not guaranteed, since Sheets must reach the required plate appearances. Another injury could prevent him from collecting those additional payments. Still, his signing bonus and 2027 salary provide security regardless of his playing time. For the Padres, the deal retains a familiar bat without guaranteeing three seasons. For Sheets, it offers a chance to rebuild his value and pursue a bigger contract.

The Padres could add more left-handed bats to their roster

The San Diego Padres still have left-handed options after bringing Gavin Sheets back for 3 years. Sheets hit 17 home runs and drove in 48 runs across 125 games in 2026. His May 13 game-winning, three-run homer against the Brewers showed his value. But Austin Hays and Ramón Laureano have departed, leaving left field open. Fans have already heard “Holy Sheets!” after his big moments.

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Lars Nootbaar would give the Padres an experienced outfielder who reaches base consistently. He posted a .342 on-base percentage with 8 homers and 33 RBIs across 90 games. After joining Arizona, he reached base at a .353 clip in 42 games. His .341 career mark and 13% walk rate could place him ahead of Tatís, Machado, and Merrill. He also offers coverage in both corner outfield positions.

Alec Burleson offers the strongest run production after driving in an MLB-leading 116 runs. He hit .279 with 26 homers, 37 doubles, and a .473 slugging percentage. His 121 strikeouts across 605 at-bats show useful contact alongside that power. If Ty France leaves, Burleson could play first, letting Sheets rotate between designated hitter and left field.

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Jake McCarthy would bring speed and outfield range rather than another middle-order power bat. He hit .291 with 15 homers, 83 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases for Colorado. His 30 doubles and 13 triples show how speed creates extra-base chances. Able to play all 3 outfield spots, he could cover Petco Park’s wide gaps, although Coors Field may have helped his .475 slugging percentage.

Burleson looks like the best fit if the Padres want an immediate offensive upgrade. His 26 homers and 116 RBIs add a proven run producer, while first-base experience addresses France’s possible departure. However, St. Louis could demand a substantial prospect return, making Nootbaar’s lower expected cost appealing. McCarthy offers speed and defense, but Burleson brings the clearest mix of power, contact, and positional help.