Panic Grips Mets Nation After Veteran Pitcher’s Disastrous Update Following WBC Stint With Team Israel

The New York Mets’ bullpen is already facing depth challenges, with Reed Garrett and Dedniel Núñez recovering from TJ surgery. Even Tylor Megill and Frankie Montas may miss the entire 2026 season following elbow procedures. Now, following another health scare from a 36-year-old veteran pitcher during the WBC buildup, the Metsies have officially hit the panic button.

An insider alert has gained traction following Robert Stock’s stint with the Israeli national baseball team. A recent shoulder issue has sparked concerns as it could lead to surgery, forcing the RHP to miss the majority of the 2026 season.

Jon Heyman revealed the diagnosis in a recent X post: “Robert Stock, RHP, says he’s been told he needs thoracic outlet syndrome. Said he could possibly be back by the end of the year.”

The update came shortly after Robert Stock delivered three scoreless innings in an exhibition game against the Miami Marlins. While his performance briefly fueled hopes for a spring resurgence, reports of his right shoulder discomfort soon emerged. This ultimately resulted in his withdrawal from Team Israel.

“Stock furthermore was told he has the ‘bad’ kind of TOS, whereby the artery is compressed,” Heyman wrote in a follow-up.

Thoracic outlet syndrome is one of the more complicated arm-related issues for pitchers.

The condition stems from compression near the collarbone that can disrupt blood flow or nerve signals to the throwing arm. Treatment and recovery usually take 6-12 months, but pitchers often struggle to regain their previous strength and form.

This injury added another level of strain on the Mets’ pitching depth. The second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2009, Stock had a strong debut season with the San Diego Padres in 2018. But after posting a 2.50 ERA in 39 2/3 innings that year, he’s struggled in the big leagues since then. In 2021, he had a short MLB stint (2 games) with the Mets.

Then, he was away from the majors from 2022 to 2024, shifting between the KBO, the minor leagues, and independent leagues in both the United States and Mexico. In 2025, he returned to affiliated ball with the Red Sox.

But besides his two short stints in MLB, he showed decent performance at Triple-A Worcester with a 3.92 ERA in 85 innings as a swing man. Following this, Robert Stock signed a minor-league contract with the Mets this offseason, earning a non-roster invite to big-league spring training as a candidate for bullpen depth.

The 36-year-old right-hander looked sharp with upper-90s fastballs in early camp. Stock also showcased his smart, data-driven pitching approach. Unfortunately, his setback comes during a key evaluation time for a relief corps that already has questions.

Mets Nation was quick to react after the insider report surfaced. While some lamented the timing of Stock’s setback, others expressed concerns about what the diagnosis could mean for his future.

Robert Stock’s injury news draws emotional reactions from Mets fans

“Bummer news for the Mets 😐 Hope Stock recovers soon! #mets,” wrote one fan. A mix of disappointment and cautious optimism echoed across Mets Nation. Manager Carlos Mendoza has called the setback “very unfortunate,” but it is too early to have any official update post-diagnosis.

Another reaction read, “brutal break feel awful for the guy.” Every baseball fan knows how difficult TOS is for a pitcher, especially for a veteran nearing the end of his career.

“Damn he looked good in his first few outings,” a supporter noted. In 1 game, he posted a 0.00 ERA. Robert Stock’s high velocity and smart pitching had offered genuine hope for the Mets’ bullpen. The cruel timing seems unfortunate for both the player and the fans.

“No not stock 💔,” read another response, capturing the heartbreak fans felt for their beloved RHP. And that reminds us of another story of lost potential.

The Mets’ first-round Draft pick in 2010, Matt Harvey, went through several injuries throughout his career. But it all ended after his 2015 World Series stint. Around midsummer of 2016, it was revealed that Harvey required surgery to remove a rib and alleviate symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. After that, he never truly recovered.

Amidst flagging velocity, he recorded a 6.70 ERA the following season and was traded to Cincinnati in 2018. After that, he bounced between five teams in four seasons. Walking down that lane, it seems nothing can be more devastating than a TOS diagnosis for a pitcher!

“Hey @grok, what’s the latest update on Robert Stock’s thoracic outlet syndrome and his expected return timeline for the Mets? 🤔,” one fan even turned to AI for answers. The Mets fanbase is curious to find out how soon Stock can get back on the mound. Knowing the impact of TOS, he could be back just before the season ends.

Robert Stock has a long, uncertain road ahead as he prepares to deal with one of the toughest situations for pitchers. Although a late-season return has been reported, an actual recovery timeline from his thoracic outlet syndrome remains unpredictable. The Mets Nation, while heartbroken, can only hope that the setback doesn’t end the veteran’s MLB comeback dream.