Panic Hits Detroit as 26YO Outfielder Carted Off-Field After Nasty Collision

The series finale between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins turned scary mid-game at Target Field. One moment, two Tigers outfielders were converging on a fly ball. The next, one was on the ground, his game over, as a golf cart rolled onto the field. Following the collision, fans on social media were quick to react.

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With zero outs in the eighth inning on Thursday, Parker Meadows collided head-to-head with the left fielder, Riley Greene, while chasing a fly ball in the outfield. After taking the brunt of the impact, Meadows was carted off the field. El Extrabase posted the video of Meadows and Greene’s collision in the outfield on X.

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The X handle wrote in the caption, “Parker Meadows, OF for the Detroit Tigers, left today’s game after colliding with Riley Greene on a play in the outfield.”

The collision came off the Twins’ first baseman, Josh Bell’s fly ball to left-center field, which both Meadows and Greene chased. As he took the brunt of the collision, Meadows lay on the ground for several minutes, while Greene caught the ball and remained unscathed. In the video, a thin streak of blood can also be spotted on the side of Meadows’ face.

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According to MLB.com, Greene expressed, “It was a terrible feeling. I still feel terrible.”

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Eventually, the 26-year-old got to his feet and made his way to the golf cart that took him off the field. Emergency medical personnel and Ryne Eubanks, Tigers’ athletic trainer, checked Meadows on the field. The center fielder has been hospitalized and he will be kept under overnight observation.

The Tigers’ manager, AJ Hinch expressed his worry for Meadows, affirming that he will be thoroughly checked. Hinch also observed that Meadows might have bit the inside of his mouth or lip, that caused the blood.

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“When we got out there, it looked like he had bit his lip or inside his mouth, so there was some blood, and he was pretty out of it,” noted Hinch via MLB.com. “Those are scary collisions. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get there. Obviously we’re going to get him checked out for everything, but this one worries me.”

After the Tigers lost 3-1, pitcher Jack Flaherty also sent his prayers and best wishes for Meadows. He stated to MLB.com, “You just hope everybody has thoughts and prayers with you, and he’s going to be all right. He’s a tough guy. We continue to pray over him. Tough way to end the series. Just pray to God for Parker. He’s as good of a guy as they come. Scary situation.”

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This season, Meadows is 9-for-36 in 12 games. He has batted at .250, with 1 double, 1 triple, 2 RBIs and 2 walks with 10 strikeouts.

After Meadows exited, shortstop Javier Baez moved to center field while Kevin McGonigle took over as shortstop. This incident was horrifying at first glance, and had the fans panicking.

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Fans react to scary Meadows-Greene clash

One fan rightly expressed on X, “That’s SCARY,” while another hoped the best for Meadows, “Hope he is ok!”

Fans also debated over the nature of Meadows’ injury, writing, “Throwing up gang signs…concussion.” However, the Detroit Tigers have not yet provided an update on Parker Meadows’ injury. Unless and until there is an official confirmation, the type of his injury remains uncertain. Till then, prayers are with him.

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Riley Greene also got some heat from the fans on the incident.

“Yo, Riley Greene, maybe have a little more f—g urgency, his mouth is bleeding, and he’s knocked out cold. Maybe start signaling for some help, you moron,” remarked one user. Greene took the catch and was spotted recovering fairly quickly from the collision. However, as Greene took his time approaching the injured Meadows, fans criticized his slow reaction time.

One fan wondered, “Max Clark time?” Max Clark is the top outfielder prospect of the Tigers. At the Triple-A, he has put up an impressive performance so far this season. Clark has gone 16-for-38 with a slash line of .421/.500/.605 in 10 games. He has recorded 5 RBIs and 8 walks while striking out thrice. With Meadows’ injury, Clark might get the chance to make his MLB debut.

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Fans also questioned the lack of communication. One fan wrote, “Do guys not talk in the outfield anymore?” The fly ball of Bell’s bat went to left-center field, and clearly, neither of the outfielders called the ball. They ran, keeping their eyes on the ball, which eventually resulted in the clash. The incident highlights the importance of on-field communication.