Until this moment, the New York Mets were one of the clear winners of the offseason, but this news about Francisco Lindor is going to break a lot of hearts. He might not be going to the WBC, but he might still miss the start of the season for the Mets.

It was just revealed by David Stearns that Francisco Lindor might be suffering from an injury.

Stearns, in a press conference, said, “Francisco Lindor is going to be evaluated tomorrow for a left stress reaction in his left hamate bone.”

The Mets announced Francisco Lindor is being evaluated for a left hamate bone stress reaction, confirmed by team president David Stearns.

If Lindor needs surgery, recovery would likely take around six weeks, a common return timeframe for hamate excision surgeries. Lindor initially reported persistent hand soreness, prompting the specialist evaluation this week in Port St. Lucie.

A successful surgery usually allows most players to return to play within six weeks. Lindor had been slated to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, but insurance issues kept him out.

This hamate injury is far from rare, as Giancarlo Stanton fractured his left hamate bone in 2015, sidelining him for four to six weeks.

Stanton led MLB with 27 home runs and 67 RBIs at that time, showing how impactful such injuries can be. Studies show baseball players’ median return after hamate surgery is six weeks, though a few cases take over 12 weeks.

These injuries can cause reduced grip strength and delayed power even after initial recovery. Lindor joins a long list of hitters who face hand injuries from normal swings.

The Mets cannot afford Francisco Lindor starting the season in bad form, since he hit .267 with 31 homers in 2025, anchoring New York’s offense.

Missing Opening Day on March 25 would stress the revamped infield, where new additions like Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien are expected to contribute. A hamate injury can sap power and grip strength, affecting Lindor’s ability to swing aggressively early in the season.

The uncertainty around his exact return date complicates the Mets’ lineup planning. Lindor’s absence would leave New York short of a proven offensive catalyst.

As of now, the Mets remain optimistic that Lindor will be ready for Opening Day, even with surgery. Stearns acknowledged internal options exist, but the team prefers Lindor’s presence at shortstop. The club’s handling emphasizes cautious rehab, following timelines similar to other hamate surgeries. Their depth allows flexibility, though few players match Francisco Lindor’s production and leadership.

The Mets plan to monitor his progress closely through spring training before final roster decisions.

Mets fans are in agony after Francisco Lindor said to undergo surgery

The Mets face a tense morning as Francisco Lindor’s hand issues push medical staff toward decisive action. Stearns confirmed that medical staff will evaluate Lindor for a left hamate injury, raising real concerns immediately. Fans watch anxiously while the shortstop’s potential surgery threatens to disrupt the team’s carefully planned season launch.

The fan’s “He wanted to play for the WBC with this issue?” reflects real confusion about Francisco Lindor’s circumstances. Lindor wanted to play for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but was denied insurance coverage due to a prior offseason elbow procedure. The insurance issue prevented him from joining the WBC rosters even though they expected him to be healthy for spring training. That frustration makes fans question why Lindor wasn’t allowed to compete sooner despite eagerness to represent. Some reactions show disappointment with the situation, showing how emotionally invested supporters feel.

The fan floated a hopeful lineup, saying “he DH’s, Baty plays third, and Bichette plays SS” if Lindor can swing but not glove. Lindor can indeed swing a bat even with a pending hamate evaluation. But Stearns said doctors are checking him for surgery that might require six weeks recovery. Multiple reports on the Mets’ infield plan confirm that the club expects Bo Bichette to play third base. Brett Baty has spent time preparing in the infield and could fill third or bench roles during camp. Using a DH role adheres to MLB’s universal DH rules, allowing players like Lindor to bat without playing the field.

The fan’s “He wanted to play for the WBC with this issue?” ties into Lindor’s known desire to represent Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which he publicly expressed before rosters were set. Lindor was denied insurance coverage for the WBC because of offseason elbow surgery. This means he could not legally participate despite being otherwise healthy. The insurance rules require teams or insurers to cover his MLB salary if he were injured during the WBC, but they denied the coverage. That denial frustrated fans who saw him unavailable for a tournament hosted partly in Puerto Rico. Some supporters now question whether the team should have let him play earlier instead of scrapping his WBC chances altogether.

The fan’s “Has anyone considered having a priest do an exorcism?” highlights how Mets supporters joke about a long history of early-season setbacks. The Mets have endured multiple spring training injuries before regular seasons, like catcher Francisco Alvarez’s broken hamate bone costing him 6‑8 weeks in March 2025. Pitchers such as Frankie Montas suffered season‑ending injuries after early setbacks. This reinforces the sense of “bad luck” piling up before seasons begin. In 2023, José Quintana exited spring training with a stress fracture, costing early season availability. These patterns fuel jokes like “exorcise stadium, HQ, and everyone attached,” reflecting fan frustration with repeated setbacks.

The fan’s “How in gods name did he just realize this now ???!!!!!” shows frustration with the timing of Lindor’s evaluation. Lindor reported left-hand soreness only recently, prompting the Mets to schedule a specialist exam this Wednesday. Stearns confirmed that they didn’t publicly address the issue earlier because symptoms emerged late in offseason workouts. The delay concerns fans because surgery now could push recovery toward Opening Day and disrupt early season lineup.

David Stearns navigates uncertainty while Francisco Lindor’s hand issues turn Mets spring optimism into suspenseful tension. Fans debate blame, but Queens watches as bones, not strategy, now dictate Lindor’s early-season availability.