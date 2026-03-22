Panic Hits Phillies Camp as 31-YO Pitcher Suffers Severe Health Scare After Cardiovascular Event, Prayers Pour In

Scary scenes are coming out of the Phillies spring training camp. Relief pitcher Daniel Robert just went down during a bullpen session. No, it’s not related to any play injury, but seeing how he grabbed his chest before falling, it looks like his previous cardiovascular issue came back to haunt him again. And the last reported scene doesn’t suggest a positive outcome for the Phillies’ nation.

“Reliever Daniel Robert just went down during his first bullpen of the spring after grabbing his chest,” MLB insider Ty Daubert shared via X. “He suffered a cardiovascular event last year. He’s sitting up and conscious but surrounded by medical personnel.”

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It was his first bullpen session of this year after his injury-laden 2025. If you remember, the 31-year-old collapsed in the same way last October when the Phillies staff sprang into action. It was a heart-stopping moment for the Phillies fans that time as Robert spent three days in the hospital. This time, the scene looks absolutely the same. However, Phillies trainers stepped onto the field, trying to stabilize Robert.

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“Robert fell from his kneeling position to his back, where he remained for several minutes. When emergency personnel arrived, Robert was able to walk up a set of stairs to the vehicles. He appeared to depart the facility in a paramedic vehicle,” MLB insider Marcus Hayes shared. That’s surely a scary scene, although Robert is conscious as of now.

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However, considering Robert’s previous history of cardiovascular events and just as the regular season is about to start, Phillies fans are in panic mode, and prayers are pouring in all over social media.

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Last October, Robert was treated for months, and doctors concluded that he was not suffering from any heart attack symptoms but “an unknown cardiovascular event.” He had a cardioverter-defibrillator placed in his body and was under daily medication for blood pressure. However, doctors found nothing serious, and after months of conditioning, Robert was back with the Phillies.

As he is now again suffering from the same health issue, Phillies fans are surely in a scary situation.

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Phillies fans are praying for Robert’s recovery

As the news of Robert’s collapse broke, there was an outpouring of concern from the Phillies fans.

“Bummed for Robert but glad he’s ok. He’s worked hard, and this likely sets him back again,” one fan said. It took months for Robert to recover from his collapse back in October. Till February, he was not medically cleared to hit the field, and he started playing simulated innings in March. Tonight was the first time he was in the bullpen session.

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After the October incident, Robert worked hard to get fit for the diamond again. He went through genetic testing and rigorous stress testing to get back in shape. Now, the fans fear that because Robert collapsed again, it might take another few months for him to get back to the Phillies.

“I hope he’s okay. I read he had an ICD put in, hopefully it was just that giving him a shock,” another added. The fans hope that the prolonged use of the cardioverter-defibrillator doesn’t cause long-term health issues. The prolonged use can sometimes lead to psychological distress, including anxiety or depression, along with physical issues like inappropriate shocks. The Phillies’ fanbase is hoping that it was just one of those shocks and nothing serious.

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“Terrible to hear, man, praying for him,” another fan prayed. “Wish him the best. Scary indeed,” another added.

Now that Robert has been taken to the hospital, fans can only pray for his health. And looking at how Robert collapsed, grabbing his chest, it was a scary scene indeed. All eyes would now be on what the doctors would say about his renewed concern. “It is time to retire, bud,” another user added.

There are a few examples in MLB where players with heart conditions continued their careers. Kenley Jansen, who managed recurring atrial fibrillation, and Eduardo Rodriguez returned after myocarditis and scored 143 SOs in 2025. So, this might be a little early to conclude on Robert’s retirement, but yes, he might take some time to return.