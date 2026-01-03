Panic Hits Toronto Over Bo Bichette’s Blue Jays Career as Ross Atkins Leaves Pirates Reeling With Kazuma Okamoto Move

Panic is starting to creep in north of the border. This time, not just because of who the Toronto Blue Jays added, but because of what this move really signals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Pittsburgh Pirates worked super hard to land Kazuma Okamoto. For weeks now, they have been linked to the Japanese star. They were hoping to make a rare international splurge and also inject power into the lineup that finished last in home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS. Virtual meetings were held. But alas, the Jays are coming like a Dodger 2.0, claimed Okamoto.

Jeff Passan broke the news that Okamoto signed with the Toronto Blue Jays just before his posting window expired. Now, whilst this will lead Pirates to an uncomfortable pivot, for Jays, this was a calculated strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okomoto is now expected to step into the Jays’ everyday third baseman role. But honestly, his true value is in his versatility, given he can play first base, has logged time in the outfield, and his defensive résumé speaks volumes, given the Golden Gloves in Japan.

The bigger draw, of course, is the bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okamoto has been one of those reliable power hitters. And he has played for a decade in the NPB and posted 248 home runs with a .277/.361/.521 slash line. Even when injury wrecked his season, he showed he can impact games. For now, Jays think that the hitting infrastructure can help smooth his transition to the MLB-level pitching.

But even amidst this big move, one question arises – if the roster is shifting this much… what does it mean for Bo Bichette?

ADVERTISEMENT