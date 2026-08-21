“Part of the Family”: Dodgers’ Star Defends $60M Pro After His Emotional Moment Following Poor Performance

Kyle Tucker is having one of his worst seasons, period. There has been nothing until now that could even come close to justifying the massive $60 million per season contract he signed. But the one thing with the Dodgers is that this team is a family, and in times of need, they are going to back their player to the fullest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s across the country from his home. First year with a new baby for him. There are a lot of things going on right now, and he has to find a way to battle through all of that… No matter how good or bad someone plays, you’re part of this team, and you’re part of the family,” said third baseman Max Muncy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Muncy has made it very clear that the Dodgers are fully backing Kyle Tucker as the season continues to go down the hole. No matter how Tucker plays, Muncy says his place inside the clubhouse is not going to be affected. He is part of the team, and that makes him a part of the Dodgers’ family.

That message carries extra weight because Tucker’s struggles have reached uncomfortable levels. But LA is determined to support him rather than letting him face everything alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the importance behind that support becomes clearer when looking at Tucker’s numbers. In the 120 games, he is batting .232 with 11 homers and 55 RBIs. He also endured a career-worst 26-at-bat hitless streak before hitting a double against the Rockies.

At Dodger Stadium, Tucker is averaging .189, and each night is getting increasingly painful. For a four-time All-Star, this has become one of his worst offensive seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the problems have not stopped once Tucker walks away from home plate.

His defense has also been going downhill, with recent dropped fly balls against the Rockies and Brewers, and that has not helped things. Tucker’s -7 Fielding Run Value also placed him near the bottom of qualified right fielders. So, while the bat searches for answers, his glove is searching for grip.

ADVERTISEMENT

And things got so bad at one point during the 11-5 win against the Rockies that while the whole team was running the game, Tucker was completely lost. He went 0-for-5 and also committed an error with the glove, and things got too much for him.

There was a video on the internet that showed Tucker sitting alone in the dugout, and it appeared that he was wiping his tears or at least trying his best ot hold them back. And that is why Muncy has not been the only Dodgers veteran trying to help Tucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miguel Rojas has spent extra time with him, even teaching card games during flights. Rojas believes players perform better when they feel comfortable and trust those around them. That is why Tucker’s teammates continue offering support instead of focusing only on results.