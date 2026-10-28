“Path of Least Resistance”: Phillies Asked to Finally Let Go of Their Star Infielder in a Bold Statement

Another postseason exit has made change an unavoidable conversation for the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB insider Jim Salisbury believes Alec Bohm could become the first piece to move as the team looks to freshen up its personnel. With free agency approaching, Philadelphia can begin reshaping its roster from the infield.

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“I think this team needs kind of a freshening up in personnel… Bohm being a free agent, that’s your path of least resistance. So I think that offers you a chance to inject some new blood. I think in the end he will move on,” said Jim Salisbury on The Phillies Show Podcast.

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The Philadelphia Phillies could be heading toward an important decision involving Alec Bohm this offseason. His production has declined, and the team has several other roster needs. That could make letting him walk a practical decision for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have previously moved on from established players when roster changes created a natural opening, as they did with Rhys Hoskins after the 2023 season. Their decision to make Bryce Harper the everyday first baseman led Hoskins to sign with Milwaukee, showing how Philadelphia has used personnel reshuffles to reshape its roster

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Bohm had a stronger offensive season in 2025, batting .287 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs. He also recorded a .740 OPS and finished with 1.4 bWAR. However, his numbers declined during the 2026 season, when he hit .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs. His OPS dropped to .698, while his WAR fell to -0.2.

Although the additional home runs and RBIs show some production, his overall value declined considerably.

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Bohm’s upcoming free agency gives the Phillies a chance to move on without making a qualifying offer.

The qualifying offer for the 2026 offseason is expected to be worth $23.15 million. If Bohm accepts, the Phillies would bring him back on a one-year contract at that amount. If he declines, the Phillies could receive draft compensation, depending on the applicable rules.

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However, making the offer carries risk, because Bohm could accept and return.

That possibility matters because the Phillies already have significant financial commitments heading into 2027.

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Their projected luxury-tax payroll sits around $337.65 million according to Spotrac, leaving limited room to address other needs. The Phillies could redirect the money toward strengthening their bullpen, which repeatedly struggled in crucial moments.

In Game 1 against Atlanta in the Wild Card, closer Jhoan Duran gave up a go-ahead three-run homer to Austin Riley in the eighth inning, costing Philadelphia a 3–2 deficit.

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The outfield also needs attention, particularly with the team looking for a right-handed bat.

Letting Bohm leave could give the Phillies more flexibility to address those areas. The Phillies have struggled to find a reliable right-handed bat in the outfield, with Adolis García hitting just .195 and posting a .599 OPS in 2026. They also tried one-year deals with Max Kepler and García, but neither provided the consistent offensive production the team needed. With Bohm potentially leaving, Philadelphia could use the financial flexibility to pursue an established outfielder such as Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena.

Aidan Miller could become an option at third base if the Phillies decide to move on.

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President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has praised the prospect, calling him “a really, really good player.” Dombrowski also said that “when he’s healthy, he’s as good as any of them.”

Miller missed much of 2026 with a back injury, but his minor league numbers remain encouraging.

Across 242 games, he hit .266 with a .384 on-base percentage, an .820 OPS, 25 home runs, and 87 stolen bases.

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However, Miller’s health and readiness remain important questions for the Phillies.

Philadelphia may still need a veteran option to provide insurance at third base. Bohm also had moments that showed why moving on would not be an easy decision. His late-season surge and go-ahead home run against Atlanta in Game 2 demonstrated his ability to deliver in clutch situations.

Still, Salisbury believes a separation could benefit both sides, saying, “In the end, I think it’s probably best for everybody.”