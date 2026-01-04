Paul Blackburn Draws Mets Nation’s Ire After Calling Out Issues In Francisco Lindor-Led Clubhouse

Essentials Inside The Story Blackburn’s words pour fuel on rivalry

Crosstown rivalries are a core part of MLB, from Dodgers vs. Angels to Cubs vs. White Sox and Mets vs. Yankees. The Mets–Yankees rivalry intensified after the record breaking Juan Soto deal and has only grown louder since. This season alone, the Mets added Luke Weaver and Devin Williams from the Yankees, keeping the rivalry active on the transaction front.

That dynamic shifted when former Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn joined the Yankees last August. After his move, Blackburn made comments comparing the Yankees’ clubhouse to the Mets’, remarks that quickly drew attention. His words reignited tensions between the fanbases and added fresh fuel to an already heated rivalry.

“When I showed up at the Yankees, it was very noticeable how everyone was pulling on the same rope. The guys seemed to really like each other and fight for each other. There was a lot of chemistry in the clubhouse. That’s not how it was with the Mets.” Blackburn said to the New York Post’s Dan Martin.

So, to be fair, the Mets’ clubhouse has been surrounded by its share of drama lately.

There have been several off field issues that have not helped the team’s image, including a recent report about a fight between Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor. Juan Soto also added fuel to the fire when he publicly questioned Lindor’s captaincy and instead voiced his support for Starling Marte.

Because of that, it is fair to say the Mets have dealt with internal issues.

This offseason only added to that perception. Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz appeared eager to explore opportunities elsewhere, while David Stearns made major roster changes by trading Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil to bring in new faces. Taken together, those moves point to a 2025 Mets team that may have experienced significant disruption behind the scenes.

On the other hand, even though the Yankees did not meet expectations on the field in 2025, they have long been known for maintaining a stable, close knit clubhouse. That contrast is likely what Paul Blackburn noticed after making the move.

That said, Blackburn’s departure from the Mets likely had more to do with performance than personalities. Between 2024 and 2025, he reportedly made nine starts for the Mets and posted a 6.00 ERA over 48 innings.

From a Mets fan’s perspective, it is difficult to take his comments too seriously, especially when his own numbers suggest he struggled in Queens before heading to the Bronx.

The Mets fans are calling out Blackburn

So, if the Mets’ clubhouse is so different from the Yankees’, how could Soto, Weaver, and Williams be landing in Queens? That is what fans are wondering. “He was absolutely terrible as a Met. If he had pitched better, he’d still be a Met. The Mets had to cut him loose. He was horrendous,” one fan said. “You started the season falling apart in June,” added another.

Notably, Blackburn’s 2025 season with the Mets did not get off to a smooth start either. He opened the year on the 15 day injured list with right knee inflammation, and it was not until May 31 that he was ready to return. Blackburn finally made his season debut on June 2 against the Dodgers, and at first, it looked promising. He went five innings, gave up just three hits and one walk, and struck out three.

That early optimism did not last long. Things unraveled quickly after that. Blackburn went 0–3 in his next three starts and struggled badly before landing back on the injured list on July 3. Performances like that are hard to justify and more than explain why the Mets ultimately decided to designate him for assignment.

Even Blackburn’s stint with the Yankees in 2025 did not go as expected. “Paul Blackburn posting this like he isn’t about to be DFA’d by the second month of the season,” one fan said. “He’s going to be saying this about the Yankees when he gets DFA’d,” another user remarked.

For the Yankees, the results were not eye opening either. Over eight appearances down the stretch, covering just 15 1/3 innings, Blackburn posted a 5.28 ERA. His struggles carried into the postseason as well. In his lone playoff outing for New York, he gave up four runs in just 1 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

From a Mets fan’s point of view, it feels less like a surprise and more like a matter of time before the Yankees move on from him as well. And when it comes to winning over Yankee fans, there is one tried and true shortcut for any newcomer: take a few shots at the crosstown rivals. “AAAA pitcher takes low hanging fruit to try and become a fan favorite,” one user commented.

Meanwhile, the Mets have fully disbanded their core and are looking to rebuild their clubhouse from the ground up. Still, all eyes will be on Paul Blackburn and how he performs next season with the Yankees.