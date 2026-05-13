Paul Skenes Clears Air on Comments at $12.8M Rockies Star in Message to “Lip Readers”

It is nothing new for Paul Skenes to flirt with no-hitters. 2025 witnessed a few times when Skenes’ no-hitters covered the first 6 innings. This year is no different, with Skenes showing the same dominance. However, the difference this year is that a few batters might have found a way to halt his no-hitters. The Rockies’ Willi Castro is one of them.

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Skenes’ no-hitter on Tuesday got halted by Castro’s bunt, and Skenes was seen on camera saying something with a big smile. Lip readers got into their work and assumed Skenes threw words at Castro. Skenes clears the air about what actually happened.

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“I don’t think I said anything to him,” Skenes told reporters postgame. “I don’t think I’ll ever say anything to the opposition. But I thought that was kind of funny.”

Skenes, though, credited the reports for being “good lip readers,” while admitting what he said was for himself, not directed to anyone else.

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The drama unfolded in the third innings when Skenes was looking like a Goliath at the mound. He already struck out the first six batters he faced, and Castro entered the plate. PNC Park was waiting to see if his no-hitter gets extended, but not Castro’s. “Why not hit even if you can’t score?” was the Rockies’ $12.8 hitter’s mantra.

Castro laid down a bunt on the first pitch of the third inning. That surely wasn’t productive for the Rockies as Skenes easily fielded his position and underhanded tossed the ball to his first baseman to get the out. But it halted Skenes’ no-hitter bid for the day. PNC Park booed, and Skenes was seen uttering something with a smile.

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There was no reason not to believe that Skenes said something to Castro, but Skenes himself corrected the narrative. While the lip readers were right that Skenes said “nice bunt,” the comment was not directed to anyone but Skenes himself.

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Despite the halt in his no-bidder, Skenes was dominant as usual on Tuesday. He proceeded to sit down 12 more Rockies in a row, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning until Mickey Moniak broke it up. Skenes ended the day with 10 SOs. With this, Skenes has now allowed no runs in his last 16 innings and allowed only 4 hits and no walks.

If O’Neil Cruz’s blunders had not happened in the opening game, which caused Skenes to give up five runs in 0.2 innings, his current 1.98 ERA would have been far lower.

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The Pirates are looking supportive of Paul Skenes in 2026

Till last year, the Pirates were accused of not doing enough to support Skenes. Their batters were not performing, and pitchers couldn’t match Skenes. Thus, despite Skenes’ dominance last year, the Pirates couldn’t manage a good season. This season looks different.

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The Pirates are currently enjoying a strong, competitive start, having recorded 23-19 and contending for the top of the NL Central. Under manager Don Kelly, the team is exceeding expectations with a balanced, improved offense and solid pitching, aiming to stay in the postseason race. After Paul Skenes, the Pirates’ top performer is Nick Gonzales. He is currently hitting .316 over 37 games. Moreover, his 43 hits till now top the Pirates’ hitting chart and rank 10th in MLB in terms of average.

The next name is Mason Montgomery. The Pirates’ bullpen was long alleged for not supporting Paul Skenes’ dominant start. Montgomery is filling that gap in 2026. His fastball averages 98.5 mph that fetched him 15 SOs till now. His curveball and slider recorded a whiff rate of 45.5% and 45.0%, respectively. For example, in the series decider against the Giants, the Pirates were defeated, but Montgomery struck out five straight batters to keep it tied at 4-4 late.

2026 is seeing an unexpected pairing of Skenes and the Pirates. Fans have all the reasons to dream of a postseason this time.