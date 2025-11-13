Paul Skenes Clears the Air on Pirates Future After Clubhouse Report Confirming Yankees Interest

Looking at the league right now, not many pitchers are competing at Paul Skenes’ level. And his latest Cy Young award proves it. There is no doubt that he will be a winner anywhere, provided the right resources, which the Pittsburgh Pirates have not offered. Now, a report has quoted an anonymous teammate of Skenes saying that he wants to play for the Yankees.

Now, Paul Skenes himself has come out to share his view on the rumors. “I’m on the Pirates. My goal is to win with the Pirates. I love the city of Pittsburgh. The fans are hungry to have a winner in Pittsburgh, and I want to be part of the group that did that.”

Paul Skenes remains under team control through the 2029 season, earning under $1 million next year. The right-hander isn’t arbitration-eligible until 2027, keeping him among MLB’s best bargains after a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187⅔ innings. Reports claimed he’s lost confidence in the Pirates’ direction. But Skenes publicly denied the chatter.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington addressed the situation calmly.

“What probably gives us the best chance to keep him in Pittsburgh for longer is winning games.”

His response echoed the front office’s stance that Skenes isn’t available, despite multiple teams asking about his trade status. The rumor persists largely because of the Pirates’ history of low spending, ranking 27th in payroll at $87.6 million in 2025.

Fans see the writing on the wall: if Pittsburgh doesn’t invest soon, loyalty won’t be enough. The team has only four winning seasons since 1992, a reminder of its long-standing struggles. Unless the Pirates extend Paul Skenes and build around him, even genuine belief in the city won’t prevent an inevitable move.

Paul Skenes has already done his part; the ball now sits squarely with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ front office. If the Pirates won’t spend to keep greatness, someone else will happily write the check.

Paul Skenes continues to win hearts in Pittsburgh after his recent tribute

There’s something about this guy that makes Pittsburgh believe a little harder. In a world where most athletes are busy curating brands and hashtags, Paul Skenes keeps doing things the old-fashioned way, with class, heart, and zero drama. The Cy Young winner didn’t need a fastball this time to win people over; a few honest words did the trick.

On Veterans Day, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes shared a heartfelt message that resonated nationwide.

The 23-year-old posted on Instagram, “Thank you, veterans! Thank you for your service,” honoring those who’ve served the country. His words carried deeper meaning considering his past at the Air Force Academy, where he played before transferring to LSU in 2023.

Skenes’ connection to the military runs deep, shaped by years spent in a culture of discipline and service. Fans acknowledged that background immediately, calling his post “a genuine show of respect.” The Pirates later reposted his tribute, amplifying the sentiment and reinforcing the respect Skenes commands both on and off the mound.

In a league that often forgets subtlety, Paul Skenes reminded everyone what sincerity looks like. His words didn’t trend for shock value; they resonated because they meant something real. Maybe that’s why Pittsburgh doesn’t just cheer for his pitches; it believes in the person behind them.