Paul Skenes “Face of the Pirates” Comment on $140M Teenage SS Hints Bitter Pittsburgh Exit

The Pittsburgh Pirates now have the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Paul Skenes, and the top shortstop on their roster. For a player anointed as the franchise’s savior, Skenes just passed the torch. The only problem? He’s still on the team, and his seemingly innocuous comment has Pirates fans bracing for a familiar, bitter departure.

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Skenes, in his final year of pre-arbitration, has been widely accepted as the face of the Pirates. Now, with his team-control years nearing their end, Skenes dubbing the rookie as the future “face of the Pirates” raises one question: Will Skenes leave the Pirates? Pittsburgh fans fear the worst.

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The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed the rookie shortstop, Konnor Griffin, on a nine-year, $140 million contract extension. Following his April 3 debut, Griffin and Skenes shared the field for the first time on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. The day after, Paul Skenes spoke to the media about Griffin and his recent contract extension. Justin Guerriero of TribSports posted the video of Skenes’ interaction on X.

“I’m super happy for him and his family. Glad he got a deal that works for him. He’s gonna be the face of the Pirates for a long time,” stated Skenes.

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On Tuesday, arguably the Pirates’ most talked-about players at the moment, Skenes and Griffin, showcased their talent against the Padres. Skenes kept the Padres hitless until the sixth inning. He threw a total of 6.1 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 run, 1 earned run, and 1 homer while recording 6 strikeouts.

During the Pirates’ 7-1 victory, Griffin hit an infield single and scored from first on Oneil Cruz’s two-run double in the fifth. The 19-year-old put his elite sprint speed on display. He also recorded a two-run single in the eighth to register his first multi-hit game. Defensively, Griffin’s sharp throw to first got out Fernando Tatis Jr.

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However, Skenes’ calling Griffin the future “face of the Pirates” has raised questions about his own future in the franchise. His remark sparked rumors of a possible exit once he enters free agency in 2030.

The 23-year-old elite starter is 23-14, with an ERA of 2.08 in 58 starts with 398 strikeouts.

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To keep a talent of Skenes’ stature, Bob Nutting must be ready to offer him a high-value contract, especially after the Konnor Griffin deal. Skenes is currently on an extremely team-friendly one-year, $1.085 million contract.

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Moreover, Tarik Skubal, who will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, is predicted to sign somewhere around a $400 million contract. When Skenes eventually becomes a free agent, he will look to best Skubal’s contract and reset the market.

Since Skenes will be under team control for at least 4 more years, the Pirates have plenty of time to prepare and come to a decision. However, even though the ace is not leaving any time soon, Pittsburgh fans still fear losing the top pitching talent to another team.

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Fans react to Skenes’ future “face of the Pirates” comment

“Skenes choosing between the Dodgers, Yankees, or Mets soon,” one fan predicted. The LA Dodgers have already built a reputation for signing and spending on top talent. They have offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history: 12-year, $325 million. The Dodgers can definitely sign him, though Skenes is likely to surpass Yamamoto’s contract.

The Mets have also signed short-term, high-value deals. Like in the case of Bo Bichette’s three-year, $126 million deal. The historically famous Yankees can invest in Skenes as well, as Gerrit Cole, 35, would also be near the end of his prime.

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“Now they just need to find 500 or 600 million to keep Skenes,” remarked another. As of now, the Pittsburgh Pirates have offered Konnor Griffin the largest contract in franchise history. But a similar $140 million contract definitely won’t cut it for Paul Skenes, especially if Skubal signs a $400 million one. Hence, a contract of around $500 million is not such a far-fetched guess.

A user remarked, “Translation: ‘I’m not going to be the face of the Pirates for much longer.’” While another demanded, “Extend Skenes now! @Pirates.” But to sign an extension, both parties must be willing and agree. Hence, apart from the Pirates offering him an appropriate contract, it’s also about Skenes’ desire to continue with the franchise.

“He won’t win a World Series for 9 years. What’s he thinking? Get half of that and go somewhere where over .500 isn’t a dream. Paul Skenes, 9 years of sub .500 baseball,” noted one fan. When it comes to the World Series and playoff appearances, the Pittsburgh Pirates have not been impressive.

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The Pirates’ last World Series win was in 1979, and their last playoff appearance was in 2015. The Pirates also dropped below .500 in July 2025 for the first time in more than a century. Hence, as per the fans, a talent like Skenes should be playing on a top-tier team that records over .500.