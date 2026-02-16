There are two pitchers in the MLB right now who are competing at a different level from other pitchers, like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched 21 innings in the World Series. But what Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are doing is something that is very difficult to do. And according to Buster Olney, what Tarik Skubal is doing puts him at the top of the food chain.

In a recent piece, MLB Insider Buster Olney said that he rates Tarik Skubal more than Paul Skenes and gave his reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olney wrote, “If you think Skenes should be here, there are a lot of folks… But Skubal is here for a couple of reasons.” Buster Olney continued, “First, he’s left-handed… Second, Skubal has been at the top of the mountain longer than Skenes.”

Two pitchers dominate baseball conversations today, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, statistically unmatched currently overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal recorded 195.1 innings, 2.21 ERA, and 241 strikeouts during the 2025 season alone campaign total. Skenes posted a 1.97 ERA, 217 strikeouts, and a league-leading 216 ERA+ during the 2025 season campaign overall. ESPN insider Buster Olney ranked Skubal first based on sustained multi-season statistical excellence recently reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fans see two elite arms, yet rankings ultimately demand one clear statistical leader today overall.

Comparing only 2025, Skenes produced superior ERA and WAR numbers than Skubal statistically this season. His 7.7 WAR exceeded Skubal’s 6.5 WAR, reflecting greater overall measurable pitching value that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skenes also allowed fewer earned runs, finishing with an exceptional 1.97 earned run average during 2025. He struck out 217 batters across 187.2 innings, showing dominant swing-missing ability consistently that season.

Still, statistical snapshots alone rarely capture sustained dominance across multiple demanding baseball seasons fully measured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal won consecutive Cy Young Award titles, recognizing unmatched excellence across American League seasons recently.

During 2025, he posted a 13-6 record despite Detroit providing limited offensive support frequently overall season. Detroit ranked middle-tier offensively, yet Skubal consistently delivered dominant, low-scoring winning pitching performances throughout the year. His presence transformed the Detroit Tigers from a rebuilding club into a legitimate postseason team again.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Oct 10, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal 29 reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh not pictured during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Seattle T-Mobile Park Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251010_ajw_ab9_076

Pitching consistency anchored Detroit’s rise toward the American League’s best overall team record during recent seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal’s left-handed delivery creates rare angles, disrupting hitters accustomed to right-handed releases frequently during games.

Opponents hit below .210 against Skubal across recent seasons, demonstrating overwhelming effectiveness consistently overall performance. His four-seam fastball exceeds 97 mph, backing a devastating changeup that generates frequent swing misses every outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Savant rated his fastball run value 98, breaking pitches perfect 100 during the 2025 season. Such technical superiority explains why hitters struggle equally regardless of handedness, facing Skubal consistently overall.

Skenes remains early career pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, despite already delivering historic regular-season statistical dominance. He finished 10-10 despite elite metrics, showing that limited run support occasionally hurt outcomes overall record.

Unlike Skubal, Skenes lacks postseason innings, leaving unanswered questions about October performance pressure today. Young pitchers historically require playoff exposure before achieving universal best-pitcher recognition leaguewide among analysts today.

ADVERTISEMENT

His trajectory suggests future Cy Young contention, given already exceptional underlying metrics across seasons ahead.

Current rankings favor Skubal because sustained excellence outweighs single-season statistical superiority arguments overall, today’s consensus.

Back-to-back Cy Young Awards historically signify unquestioned dominance among baseball’s elite pitching class, recently achieved. Detroit’s postseason hopes directly correlate with Skubal delivering ace-level innings every appearance this recent season. Skenes challenges him with stats, but lacks longevity, postseason exposure, and award recognition overall.

Both define pitching excellence in MLB today, but measurable evidence presently places Skubal slightly ahead.

Amid Skenes competition, Tarik Skubal trade rumors are back on the table

Baseball just crowned a Cy Young winner, and somehow stability became negotiable again overnight, suddenly today. Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes forced uncomfortable comparisons, reshaping how dominance gets valued leaguewide recently again. Now Detroit Tigers face familiar questions about Tarik Skubal’s future despite contention growing louder today again.

Tarik Skubal won the 2024 AL Cy Young with 18 wins and a 2.39 ERA season. Detroit lost its 2026 arbitration case, signaling possible long-term contract uncertainty internally for the future.

Skubal struck out 228 batters across 192 innings, proving elite frontline durability immediately again. He enters free agency after the 2026 season, increasing pressure on Detroit’s leadership decisions soon.

Detroit risks losing its ace without compensation if extension talks fail before winter arrives. His arbitration victory highlighted his rising value compared to Detroit’s recent payroll limits internally. The Tigers’ rotation depends heavily on Skubal after posting a 2.39 ERA leading baseball last season.

That dominance makes replacing him difficult through trades or expensive free-agent contract market options. The Los Angeles Dodgers continue appearing because they maintain baseball’s highest payroll, exceeding $300 million annually.

They won 100 games in 2023, proving consistent championship contention capabilities for roster strength. Their rotation includes Yamamoto, Snell, and Glasnow, combining three All-Star caliber starters for depth.

Pairing Skubal with that group would strengthen October chances, fueling continuous trade speculation leaguewide