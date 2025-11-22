Paul Skenes Gets Massive $113M World Series Boost With Pirates Linked to Top Free Agent

“I’m on the Pirates. My goal is to win with the Pirates.” That’s what the Cy Young winner has been saying loud and clear. And the front office might finally be listening. According to analysts, they’re ready to spend on a powerful bat from the Mets. A $113M bat who could help Paul Skenes chase his ultimate dream of winning.

The player in question is Pete Alonso. The 30-year-old slugger, who just wrapped up a stellar 2025 season with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs, is in the regular season. ESPN writer Jorge Castillo suggested the Pirates could be an intriguing option when examining potential landing spots for Alonso.

In his latest column, he wrote, “This is a long shot, but the Pirates want to spend money on upgrading their offense to complement a strong pitching staff headlined by Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.” It makes sense, though, as Pittsburgh needs to build around its generational talent before it’s too late.

Imago credits: MLB.COM

Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles are evident in the numbers.

First base combined for just 18 home runs with a .246 average in 2025, primarily between Spencer Horwitz and Enmanuel Valdez.

The DH spot was no better, posting 19 homers and a .238 average split between Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds.

These production gaps explain why the clubhouse needs a power bat.

Adding to that, let’s not forget how things got twisted when there were whispers that the arm might want to go to the Yankees. Although he and the front office denied it, the experts gave a reality check. And one of them clearly said, “If nothing changes, he will not win in Pittsburgh.” “So I do think his time there is limited.” The message was simple, built around Paul Skenes, or you might not hold him for too long.

So what makes Alonso worth the investment? Beyond his impressive 2025 numbers, Alonso has appeared in 1,008 of the Mets’ 1,032 regular-season games since 2019, showing remarkable durability. His 264 career home runs rank third in baseball during that span, trailing only Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. The “Polar Bear” has proven he can produce year after year.

What adds another layer of flexibility is that Alonso has expressed willingness to serve as a designated hitter. This gives the Pirates options in their lineup. His agent, Scott Boras, is also open to the DH role, which makes Alonso fit into different game strategies. According to Spotrac, Alonso’s market value is about $113 million. This is a significant investment, but it could significantly improve the Pirates’ offense.

This situation goes beyond just statistics. Paul Skenes has made it clear in interviews and on the field that he wants to win championships in Pittsburgh. He has said that people expect the team to lose and that he wants to be one of the 26 players who change that story.

The question now is whether Pittsburgh will back up Paul Skenes’ ambitions with real action. And Alonso could be a part of that 26-player roster?

Interestingly, Alonso isn’t the only one under the Pirates’ radar; per Jeff Passan, they are eyeing the Phillies slugger, too.

Pirates eye power swing: Schwarber joins Alonso as possible big-bat target

The Pirates seem to be on the upswing this offseason. And Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the clubs showing interest in signing Kyle Schwarber, the free-agent power hitter.

With 56 home runs and 132 RBIs, and a second-place finish in the National League MVP voting, his recent season makes him a highly coveted player.

The Pirates’ reasoning is straightforward. With Paul Skenes, their promising pitcher, the team has struggled to find consistent power at the plate. Acquiring Schwarber would signal that Pittsburgh is serious about bolstering its lineup, not just its pitching staff. Media reports have highlighted the club’s increased payroll flexibility this season compared to previous years.

Schwarber contributes more than just home runs. His experience can be a valuable asset in the locker room. For a team looking to move from rebuilding to competing, having a mix of immediate help and experienced players is very appealing. Using him as a designated hitter gives the Pirates more options in building their team.

And with what Cherington said, there is a possibility, “We need to win more games and believe we have some flexibility to pursue some things in free agency and trades.”

Adding a player like him would change the Pirates’ approach. The front office needs to decide if they are ready to spend the time and money needed. The buzz around this possible signing shows that the team wants to win, not just plan for the future.