Paul Skenes Hilariously Trolls Fan as Yankees Trade Speculation Puts Olivia Dunne in Spotlight

Right now, the biggest name floating around New York baseball talk has to be Paul Skenes. Why? Because ever since that leaked conversation where he hinted he’d be open to joining the Yankees, fans have been losing their minds. The buzz makes sense as New York was already linked to Skenes, and there was even talk of a failed trade attempt at the last deadline. Now, fans are convinced this is the perfect moment to bring him in.

And it seems like Skenes knows exactly what’s trending in New York. His recent interaction with a Yankees fan had all the classic Skenes charm, only making the fanbase want him more.

As for how to actually make it happen? Yankees fans think they might have an inside track through his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Jomboy Media shares snapshots of a Yankees fan meeting Skenes and his girlfriend at the airport. What followed was nothing less than hilarious. The fan asked for a click, and Skenes agrees. Result?

The photo came with Skenes’ head out of the frame.

Meaning? Skenes is still not associated with the Yankees. But that’s enough subtle hint for the Yankees fans to slide into Dunne’s X account with a request…

Reportedly, Skenes was just crowned the NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday after an incredible season with an MLB-best 1.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 216 SOs. And wth numbers like that, and given how shaky the Yankees’ rotation looked this year, it’s no surprise fans are dreaming about seeing him in pinstripes.

But on the same night he became the second-youngest unanimous Cy Young winner in history, the Pirates ace pushed back on rumors that he specifically wanted to join the Yankees. “I got shown the tweet and got some texts about it. Didn’t think much about it,” Skenes said.

Still, that subtle hint he dropped at the airport has kept Yankees fans buzzing. Even when Olivia Dunne posted a sweet congratulations to him for winning the Cy Young, the comment section quickly turned into a Yankees recruitment thread instead of a celebration.

Yankees fans can’t let go of Skenes

“Cy Young Skenes has a nice ring to it,” Dunner posted via X after Skenes’ Cy Young award. Replies came with a Yankees point attached.

One fan said, “Skenes to the Yankees has a nice ring to it as well.” “Pinstripe Skenes has a nice ring to it,” added another. Now, the question despite having many other starters available as free agents and Gerritt Cole returning, what’s with Skenes?

Well, behind Cole, there’s been too much uncertainty. For instance, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes are pitching, but not what Skenes could offer. Moreover, Cole isn’t getting younger, and Skenes could be the ace to carry the franchise into the next era. Pairing them for a few seasons before handing Skenes the torch makes perfect sense for the Yankees’ future.

“Livvy, are you gonna tell Paul to request a trade to NY now?” A request from a Yankees fan. “New York Yankee Paul Skenes sounds so much better.” Fans can’t stop manifesting Paul Skenes here in New York.

For reference, it’s not easy to survive in the Yankees’ dugout. Check Devin Williams. After such dominant stats all these years, he took a hard hit with the Yankees.

Here, Skenes has the mentality, poise, and personality that fit perfectly in the pressure cooker that is Yankee Stadium.

He doesn’t shy away from attention or big moments; in fact, he seems to thrive on them. That matters in a city where every pitch is magnified.

“So does Pinstripe Paul (let him know),” another request by a user. Well, we don’t know if Dunner could persuade Skenes to a change of mind. However, for the Yankees fans, Dunne is the one who could connect the dots between New York and Skenes. Let’s see if that works…