San Francisco Giants pitcher Paul Skenes joined the celebrations as the United States men’s ice hockey team won gold in Milano Cortina on February 22. Skenes watched from a distance as the Americans beat Canada 2-1 in overtime. This was the last game of a historic sweep that also included the women’s gold medal earlier in the week. However, a comment from Skenes after the win deepened the cut for Canada.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Skenes gave a simple answer when asked about the men’s team’s overtime win over Canada: “It’s cool. That’s what the USA does. We win.” Skenes’ relaxed confidence showed that something deeper was going on: America was going to win Olympic ice hockey no matter what. The United States didn’t just win; it made a strong statement by beating Canada in both the men’s and women’s teams, which was the defining moment of the sweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

The context around Skenes’ statement is very important. February 22, 46 years to the day after the Miracle on Ice at Lake Placid in 1980, the United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime. Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in a dramatic way, keeping the American tradition of winning in Olympic men’s ice hockey alive. This was only the third gold medal for the US in Olympic history in this sport, and it was the first since that famous win in 1980. The women’s win and the men’s gold sweep showed that American institutions are the best in competitive international play.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the final seconds ran out in Milano, the Giants’ clubhouse erupted in USA-USA chants. This shows how deeply the Olympic moment affected all of professional sports. Jack Hughes, the 24-year-old hero who lost a tooth taking a hard hit in the third period, understood how big the achievement was. “I can’t even believe this,” Hughes said. “I mean, it’s such an unbelievable game, USA-Canada. Such a good game. There’s so many great players. We’re a great team. That’s exactly how we wanted it to go. We’re underdogs to Canada, [but we] beat them. It could have gone either way.”

The celebration went beyond the rink, with teammates coming together to watch history happen. This spontaneous show of patriotism showed that the hockey gold medal meant more than just winning a single sport. It stood for American athletic superiority across many sports simultaneously. The fact that both teams had the same amount of firepower made Canada’s victory hurt. Every player was a star in the NHL, but America won when it really counted. Skenes’ self-assurance wasn’t arrogance; it was deserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Pittsburgh watches Paul Skenes deliver in Spring Training

Every time Paul Skenes steps onto the field, he shows that he means what he says about winning. The Pirates ace showed up for Spring Training on February 19 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida, ready to take over. He struck out six batters and only gave up one hit over three-inning segments. The guys he faced weren’t easy outs either. Oneil Cruz, Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O’Hearn, and Nick Gonzales are all professional hitters who are trying to get into a groove this spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, it felt good,” Paul Skenes said about his performance without breaking a sweat. “Went three ups, which is what I was supposed to do today. Felt good. For the most part I was throwing strikes, so I was happy with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers that support that point of view are unexpected. Skenes won the National League Cy Young Award in 2025, making him only the third Pirates pitcher to do so. He had a 1.97 ERA in 187.2 innings, with 216 strikeouts and only 42 walks. Those numbers are some of the best in baseball history.

Whether he’s on the mound or talking about Olympic hockey, Skenes always wants to win. He doesn’t see excellence as a surprise; he sees it as a requirement.