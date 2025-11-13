Paul Skenes’ Yankees Hopes Take Unexpected Twist After Veteran’s Eyebrow-Raising Reaction

It looks like Pirates fans’ fears about losing Paul Skenes are only growing. And right before free agency talk heats up, the trade rumors are exploding again. This time, they’re centered around the Yankees.

If you remember, New York reportedly tried to land Skenes at the trade deadline, but that deal never came together. But now, a new report from NJ Advance Media claims an anonymous Pirates player said Skenes has made it clear he wants out of Pittsburgh. According to the source, the 23-year-old from California told teammates he doesn’t believe the Pirates can win with him there. And he’s hoping for a trade long before he hits free agency in 2029.

But the real buzz now? It’s how a Yankees veteran reacted to that revelation, and that reaction might just flip the whole narrative.

“I wish I could just sit there and observe what happens in real time when he makes these stories up.” Former Yankee Clint Frazier shared a snapshot of NJ Advance Media’s Randy Miller blocking him on X after he called out fabricated news!!!

Yes, you heard that right. As per Frazier, there’s nothing as reported happened in the Pirates clubhouse.

But even if the story turns out to be made up, it’s not hard to see why people might believe Skenes could feel that way. Reportedly, since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU, he’s been everything the Pirates hoped for. He won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 11–3 with a 1.96 ERA. Then followed it up in 2025 by leading the league in ERA (1.97), WHIP (0.95), and SOs (216).

But despite his dominance, the Pirates still can’t seem to win. They’ve had just four winning seasons and three playoff appearances since 1992, and they’ve finished last in the NL Central both years Skenes has been there — 76–86 in 2024 and 71–91 in 2025. So yes, it’s easy to see why frustration might be setting in.

And with the Pirates’ payroll predicted to be further lower next year, Skenes shouldn’t expect a winning team in Pittsburgh.

And as for the rumor itself, the Pirates are brushing it off. GM Ben Cherington told Mike Miller, “I do dismiss it, but I understand it. What we’re going to focus on is just how we win games with him in a Pirates uniform.”

The Pirates are holding Skenes despite their payroll constraint

John Perrotto of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that Pirates owner Bob Nutting plans to keep the team’s payroll a bit lower next season. That’s surely not something Pirates fans would wish for.

For context, the Pirates entered 2025 with a payroll of about $89.9 million, which was $20 million less than their NL Central rivals, the Brewers, at around $109 million.

Moreover, that figure ranked fourth-lowest in MLB. They were ahead of only the Marlins ($68.9M), White Sox ($74M), Athletics ($78.2M), and Rays ($82.9M).

Even so, the Pirates have made it clear they’re not ready to move Paul Skenes. Sure, a trade down the road might feel inevitable, especially if he keeps pitching like an ace. But for now, he’s staying put. Skenes already has two full years of MLB experience and doesn’t turn 24 until next May. That means he’ll hit free agency before turning 29.

Thus, given that trajectory, he’s likely to command a record-breaking deal for a starting pitcher, something the budget-conscious Pirates probably won’t match.

But for now, all those trade rumors can be put to rest because Paul Skenes isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.