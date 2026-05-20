Pedro Martinez Sends Blunt Message to Blue Jays Clubhouse After Bitter Yankees Defeat

The Blue Jays were the World Series finalists from last year. The front office went all out this offseason and assigned a $282 million payroll to make a roster around Vladimir Guerrero. New names like Kazuma Okamoto were added. However, the reality proved hard. Blue Jays currently stand at 21-27, 12 games behind the division-topper Rays. Guerrero failed to make an impact so far, and neither has their pitching staff. But for the Red Sox veteran Pedro Martinez, the problem lies elsewhere.

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“Blue Jays: The team doesn’t look like it has what it takes. I love the team, but something is missing. It’s not just pitching. They need more,” Martinez shared via X.

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The Jays finished off their 2025 regular season with a .265 average. This year so far, they are ranked 14th in terms of team average (.243). Last year, the slugging % was .427. This time it came down to .371. So, surely the entire offense is faltering. For Guerrero, the difference is more contrasting. Guerrero batted .292 last regular season compared to his current .280.

Moreover, he had 8 homers last October. In comparison, Guerrero scored only 3 homers till now in May. He is batting just .153 with a .250 on-base percentage and .453 OPS.

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So, undoubtedly, Guerrero is struggling, but as per Martinez, the Blue Jays’ struggle is more than just Guerrero. “Normally, both teams that go to the World Series experience a type of hangover from playing so long and not resting, but this team hasn’t been totally healthy, and I don’t see it right now. They might have to move in a different direction. Maybe add some players,” Martinez added.

More than anything, the Blue Jays are mostly affected by injuries. Alejandro Kirk missed around 30 games due to a fractured left thumb. George Springer missed extended time with a fractured big left toe. Addison Barger was sidelined for nearly a month after spraining both ankles in a freak play. Nathan Lukes was placed on the injured list with hamstring issues.

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Among these names, Lukes was batting .250 before getting sidelined. Kirk batted .282 last regular season, but he is also sidelined. Springer batted .309 last regular season, and he just returned from injury. The best of the bats for the Blue Jays are currently in the IL. These names helped Guerrero last year to make the most of the plate. This year, that power-hitting is missing.

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The result was very evident against the Yankees. Despite scoring 10 runs in two games against the Yankees, the Jays lost both. Springer scored a homer, and Guerrero scored runs, but it proved not enough. Pitching staff failed to defend the runs, and Martinez thinks the Jays are yet to show the spark like last season.

World Series hangover from the last year might have made things worse for the Jays, but the Dodgers also played till the 2025 World Series Game 7, and they are playing on the expected level this year. The Blue Jays need reinforcements on an immediate basis, and it is the only solution left to enhance their performance, especially the pitching.

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The Blue Jays’ pitching needs immediate reinforcements

The impact of the injury is far more on the Blue Jays’ pitching staff. Jose Berríos was placed on the 15-day IL to start the season and has encountered rehab setbacks. He has just undergone Tommy John surgery. Max Scherzer is placed on the 15-day IL. He is progressing through light bullpen sessions as he manages right forearm tendinitis.

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Shane Bieber and Cody Ponce are in a 60-day IL. Result? The Blue Jays are ranked 14th in terms of ERA (4.06).

The Marlins’ Chris Paddack is projected to be signed by the Jays in the place of DFAed Eric Lauer. “Wouldn’t expect a massive move from the Blue Jays, if they do go outside the org. Bigtime SPs just aren’t often moved in early May. One name to consider is Chris Paddack, recently released by the Marlins. ERA this year isn’t good (7.63), but he’s stretched out and throws strikes,” MLB insider Mitch Bannon noted.

Paddack is no elite arm to be leveraged by the Blue Jays. He is currently 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA this season. However, he could sign for the minimum, which makes it a low-risk move for the Jays. A stopgap solution in the place of Lauer could work wonders. For the Blue Jays as a whole, nothing could be worse than their present situation.