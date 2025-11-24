Pete Alonso Betrays Mets for $3.1B Rival as David Stearns’ Dilemma Fires Back: MLB Trade Rumor

While the New York Mets are sitting back and using the same disrespectful move they have used on Pete Alonso for the past few years, the Philadelphia Phillies are not hesitating to take a step forward.

Jim Riley recently talked about the landing spots of all the top free agents as predicted by BETUS.

When it came to Pete Alonso, he said, “The Phillies are ahead of Boston to New York with 3-1 odds. Harper could go to DH. Harper could maybe move back to the outfield, especially if Kyle Schwarber’s gone. I could see the Phillies pushing for Pete Alonso.”

The Mets have delayed committing to Pete Alonso despite his 253 career home runs, creating frustration among fans who expected urgency after his 53, 46, and 40-homer seasons. Alonso opted out after his 2-years $54 million deal, while the front office continued to hesitate on a long-term extension.

With multiple teams preparing strong free agency offers, the wait has begun to feel like a slow push toward an exit.

That uncertainty leaves the Philadelphia Phillies positioned to strike if they lose their primary designated hitter, especially with Bryce Harper open to shifting roles to support roster upgrades.

The $3.1 billion NL rival’s lineup leaned left-heavy last season, and Alonso’s 38 home runs and 126 RBIs in 2025 would add immediate balance. His ability to play first base also creates flexibility without forcing structural lineup compromises.

If a deal materializes, the Phillies gain a power bat while Alonso joins a roster built to win now, creating a move that serves both sides. Philadelphia exited the postseason earlier than expected last year, and replacing lost production with Alonso’s numbers keeps their competitive window stable.

The Mets can stall all they want, but Pete Alonso’s market will not wait forever. The Phillies do not need to beg because Dave Dombrowski collects power hitters like souvenirs. If Steve Cohen lets Alonso walk to Philadelphia, the punchline writes itself for years.

The Phillies are not the only team chasing Pete Alonso

Everyone swore the Mets would lock up Pete Alonso before things got messy, and yet here we are watching the Phillies circle like they’ve discovered a clearance sale on 40-homer sluggers. Alonso didn’t just walk into free agency; he marched in with leverage the Mets basically gift-wrapped for him. And now Philadelphia isn’t alone in the chase, because nothing attracts competition faster than New York pretending everything is fine.

Pete Alonso enters free agency after opting out and regaining peak production in 2025. He played all 162 games. His 141 wRC+ marked the second-best figure of his entire career.

With the market thinning, Boston sees him urgently replacing lost middle-order firepower. Financial flexibility after removing nearly $98 million from payroll supports Boston’s pursuit strongly.

Cincinnati, too, stays a contender, hoping for offensive improvement after ranking 24th offensively overall.

Alonso knows the Mets cannot hide from the market forever, and everyone is watching. The Phillies, Red Sox, and Reds are treating his bat like a postseason lottery ticket. Someone will eventually pay, and the Mets might end up bidding for their own crown jewel.