Pete Alonso Braces for $50M+ Losses as Josh Naylor Move Disrupts MLB Trade Market, Says Insider

Going into the offseason, a lot of players were expecting their names to get big contracts. While there will be players like Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber who are going to go into that category, some players are not. With just one move of Josh Naylor, the Seattle Mariners just gave a reality check to a lot of the players and changed what this offseason might look like for others. And one of those others is Pete Alonso.

In a recent episode of the Locked on Mets podcast, they talked about Pete Alonso and how his value in free agency might have taken a big hit. The host, Ryan Finkelstein, said, “Pete Alonso is not going to get paid 35 million per season… It’s just leaps and bounds more than his contemporaries… his contemporaries in the market the last two years have been Josh Naylor and Christian Walker… Josh Naylor, if he gets the full hundred million, gets $20 million per year… what we do know is he’s not making $25 million per year.”

Josh Naylor agreed to a five-year deal with the Mariners after hitting 20 home runs. He drove in 92 RBIs while stealing 30 bases across 147 games. His season included a .295 batting average with a .353 on-base percentage and .462 slugging. Naylor’s performance helped Seattle win the AL West and reach Game 7 of the ALCS.

This signing immediately impacts Pete Alonso’s free-agent market and limits the projected contract for first basemen. Alonso hit 38 home runs and drove in 126 RBIs for the New York Mets while posting a .272 batting average. His on-base percentage was .347 with a .524 slugging percentage and an .871 OPS over a full season. The market precedent set by Naylor now positions Alonso’s expected deal closer to a maximum of 100 million.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Comparing Alonso and Naylor, both produced similar overall value, reflected in 3.4 and 3.1 WAR, respectively. Alonso played 16 more games and recorded 10 additional home runs, yet the market treats them equivalently. Josh Naylor’s five-year contract benchmarks the ceiling Alonso can command, substantially below earlier projections. Consequently, the rumored 164 million dollar deal for Alonso appears unlikely, with expectations now falling near 100 million.

With Josh Naylor setting a firm precedent, Alonso’s anticipated mega-deal now seems a fairy tale. Seattle showed the first base market reality bites, leaving Pete Alonso’s camp scrambling for leverage fast. In 2025, even a Silver Slugger cannot outrun market logic, proving fame doesn’t always equal fortune.

The Orioles are about to go after Pete Alonso, according to rumors

Baltimore spent 2025 watching the American League East parade past them, their offense stuck in molasses while injuries turned their rotation into a rotating door. The Orioles, desperate to stop batting mediocrity from becoming a tradition, are reportedly ready to make a splash. Enter Pete Alonso, the Mets’ slugging machine whose bats could finally give Baltimore a lineup that doesn’t make fans reach for antacids.

The Baltimore Orioles struggled through a disappointing 75-win season, finishing last in the AL East. Their offense ranked 24th in batting average and 25th in total hits, reflecting clear production gaps. Injuries also disrupted the starting rotation, leaving fans frustrated as pitching depth failed to compensate. Adding Pete Alonso, who hit 38 home runs and drove in 126 RBIs, could provide immediate offensive firepower.

Alonso’s presence would allow Ryan Mountcastle and Samuel Basallo to share first base and DH duties effectively. This alignment could keep Baltimore’s best bats consistently in the lineup while boosting run production. With Alonso leading the power surge, the Orioles could realistically reverse their standings in 2026. Fans would witness meaningful at-bats and a lineup capable of competing with division rivals consistently.

If Baltimore lands Pete Alonso, their offense could finally stop resembling a slow-motion replay of failure. Alonso’s power would turn Orioles games into events fans actually mark on their calendars eagerly. The 2026 season could transform from disappointment to anticipation, giving Baltimore a lineup worth watching consistently.