Pete Alonso Cuts Ties With Mets as Red Sox’s Alex Bregman Dilemma Sparks Major Boston Shakeup, per Insider

With Alex Bregman opting out of his 120M dollar contract, speculation began to surface about whether the third baseman could rejoin the Red Sox with a more attractive deal. However, now insider Chris Rose has put an end to the rumours and predicted, “Alex Bregman is leaving Boston”. So, the Red Sox will definitely search for a solid replacement, and, per Rose, that spot will be filled by Pete Alonso.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The rumour got more intense when Talkin’ Baseball tweeted, “Rosey says Pete Alonso’s time with the Mets is over because he’s signing with the Red Sox.” His statement was filled with conviction. Rose explained that the Mets star is going to cut ties with Citi Field and pointed out that “how negotiations went last year rubbed him the wrong way.” As Joel Sherman noted, in 2025, Alonso delayed spring training and then agreed to a 30M, one-year deal. After that, he provided an elite season, fifth in extra-base hits, second in RBI, and eighth in home runs, highlighting why Alonso is a consistent star.

During the MLB GM meetings, David Stearns was asked whether the team is interested in Alonso, and he replied that the team is moving toward a distinctive path. His reluctance has also fueled the buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose did not stop while highlighting why the first batsman fits effectively in the Red Sox‘s bullpen. “They’re going to need somebody to replace that production. And all I could imagine was this guy hitting about 60 home runs over that very tall wall in left field — but it’s very close to home plate,” He continued. “Jolly, I hope you didn’t save any of your Pete Alonso jerseys, because he is not coming back to Citi Field.”

The insider also highlighted what could have forced the star towards a new beginning. “I think that how negotiations went last year rubbed him the wrong way. He said all the right things, as he always does. But I think Boston is going to go after a veteran bat that you know you can plug in the middle of that lineup every day,” Rose said.

In 2025, Alonso slashed .272/.347/.524 and delivered 38 home runs and 126 RBIs, and it fits Rose’s description. “Say what you want about his shortcomings….he’s a .900 OPS guy when he’s going well. In that ballpark at Fenway, God knows what he could do”, Rose added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Boston might be preparing to move on from Alex Bregman by hunting Pete Alonso, their competitors in the Bronx is also considering whether the 3 baseman could fit their plans. The Yankees’ offseason debate clearly illustrates how the rest of the league perceives the Bregman value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Yankees Weigh Alex Bregman’s Fit Amid Infield Shuffle

The Yankees are desperate for stability at 3 B, and one name that is popping up is Alex Bregman. As per SNY’s Phillip Martinez, Bregman proved to be an integral part of the Red Sox in 2025, particularly at the beginning of the season when he hit .328 with 7 homers through May before a quad injury sidelined him.

Even after coming back, he completed strong with a.. 273/.360/.462 slash line, 18 homers, and 62 RBIs, receiving his 3 All-Star nod and assisting Boston to reach the postseason. His leadership served as an anchor for the young Red Sox franchise amid the Rafael Devers situation, demonstrating that he can manage pressure both on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Yankees’ situation is intricate. As Ryan McMahon already signed through 2027, the franchise might hesitate to spend big on another 3-baseman. The 32-year-old Bregman is still an elite defender, a 2024 Gold Glove Winner with an 83rd percentile OAA, but the real question is his fit and durability at this age.

Martinez underlined that his power stats have thrived in hitter-friendly parks such as Houston and Boston, while his Yankees Stadium career slash line of .241/.336/.380 with 4 homers in 28 games raises concerns regarding how well he would adapt.

With pressing needs in the outfield and rotation, committing to a long-term contract for Bregman might not top Brian Cashman’s priority list, even if his bat and leadership remain intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Pete Alonso truly discovers a new home in Boston while Bregman exits for another challenge, the poise of power in the AL East might change dramatically. The Red Sox would add one of the MLB’s most dependable sluggers, while the Yankees risk missing out on a proven leader at 3-base. With both clubhouses rebuilding their core this winter, the 2026 season might open a brand-new chapter in one of baseball’s most heated rivalries.