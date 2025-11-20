Pete Alonso Disrespect Two Years in a Row Forces Mets to Make Nearly $600M Offseason Splash, Per NY Radio Insider

After how the 2025 season ended for the New York Mets, we knew that Steve Cohen would come out and get ready to splash massive amounts to improve the team. But according to rumors, the amount is very large, and if the Mets don’t re-sign Pete Alonso, it might skyrocket into the territory of what they paid for Juan Soto.

In a recent episode on WFAN, host Sal Licata discussed what the Mets will need to do to improve if they lose Pete Alonso. He said, “I would pay Pete… And if you don’t, then you need, you better make sure you get Ballinger, and you probably need Tucker on top of that.” And if the Mets front office decides to play the waiting game like they have done in previous seasons, it might backfire big time.

The Mets delayed commitment to Pete Alonso despite him owning the franchise home run record. Alonso reached 253 homers after seasons featuring 53, 46, and 40 home run totals. Fans view the slow negotiations as disrespectful toward a player producing consistent, long-term power numbers. His record-setting pace created expectations that the club has not met with urgency.

That uncertainty becomes riskier because multiple teams are prepared to pursue Alonso in free agency. Several contenders can justify paying for his power after years featuring elite home run totals. Losing him forces the Mets toward Cody Bellinger, besides Kyle Tucker, who commands massive projections. Combined projected deals for Bellinger and Tucker approach 600 million, which pressures payroll flexibility further.

Signing Pete Alonso offers relative relief because first base values dipped following the Josh Naylor development. That market shift positions the Mets to secure Alonso at a more manageable number.

His two-year, 54 million deal includes an opt-out that increases offseason urgency now. Retaining their home run leader avoids extra spending while maintaining stability shaped through productive seasons.

The New York Mets now face a moment in which delaying decisions about Pete Alonso creates unnecessary risk. New York cannot pretend Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker are discount replacements waiting patiently. Steve Cohen must make a decisive decision because baseball rarely rewards teams that gamble with their cornerstones.

The Mets avoided another mistake by cutting off their starting ace

The New York Mets finally pulled the plug on a problem they created, and good for them, because this franchise has made enough unforced errors to last a decade.

And while everyone pretends this is some bold new standard of accountability, we all know the real test is still coming. If the Mets stumble their way into letting Pete Alonso walk, this little moment of clarity will feel like nothing more than a warm-up act for another self-inflicted mess.

Frankie Montas gave the Mets only nine appearances after signing a 2-year contract, delivering a 6.28 ERA across 38.2 innings before injuries halted his season.

His year included a spring training lat strain and a September Tommy John surgery that ruled him out for 2026. The Mets designated him for assignment to clear an immediate 40-man roster spot. That move reflected the practical need to manage injuries and protect rising talent.

The club used that spot to add outfielder Nick Morabito, who hit .273 with 49 steals and a .734 OPS at Double A Binghamton. His Rule 5 eligibility made that protection necessary and kept the decision grounded in roster dynamics.

Fans saw the shift unfold quickly, but the reasoning stayed rooted in available data. The transition marked a steady response to injuries while giving younger contributors space.

The Mets cleared their path cleanly, yet the real storm still circles Pete Alonso’s future. Frankie Montas leaves as a reminder that contracts mean little without sustained availability and impact.

Now the Mets must prove they learned something before another preventable choice reshapes their direction.