Pete Alonso & Edwin Díaz Get Harsh Reality Check as Mets Send Strong Message With Brandon Nimmo Decision

Did you think that emotions are the only thing keeping Pete Alonso rooted in Queens? Or that Edwin Diaz’s popularity alone would allow him to stay back in the New York Mets? Well, Sunday just proved all those days are over.

Because if the New York Mets can trade Brandon Nimmo – the longest-tenured Met, the heartbeat of the clubhouse and fans – probably, no one is safe around here. Nimmo was dealt to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien, giving New York a veteran infielder to pair with Francisco Lindor.

This sends a huge message, which Will Sammon of The Athletic best put into words.

“Diaz and Alonso are also beloved Mets. The Mets hold interest in re-signing both of them. But the Mets are not going to be persuaded by emotion.”

According to Sammon, the theme now is simply game-centric.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Mets at Miami Marlins Sep 28, 2025 Miami, Florida, USA New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso 20 reacts while standing next to shortstop Francisco Lindor 12 after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Miami loanDepot Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250928_SN_na2_00049

Take Edwin Diaz, for example.

He wants another five-year deal after getting $102 million last time. But the Mets are more in line with three. Instead of pleading with him, NYM is now checking in on Devin Williams and Robert Suarez, a sign that they are prepared to move on if their terms are not met by Diaz.

That’s not emotion! That’s business.

Then there is Alonso, whose defensive struggles at first base last season are no secret. So bringing Semien helps stabilize the right side of the infield and also hints at something more.

If Polar Bear stays, the Mets might slide him more into the DH at-bats.

Whether it’s fair or not, the front office is reimagining the team, minus sentiments. And to be honest, given the outcome last year, where even with the franchise loyalists, they faced a poor return, this approach makes sense.

Stearns clearly decided that loyalty is not worth winning. Even Steve Cohen, who got Alonso back last season, is not expected to step in this time. But it’s not like the players lack choices for where to go.

Rumors are on for both, from Diaz to the Dodgers and now Alonso to Boston!

Will the Boston Red Sox swap Alex Bregman for Mets’ Pete Alonso?

If the Mets have a choice to make with Pete Alonso, even the Red Sox could make one for Alex Bregman. Even they will be thinking about their needs and making choices that fit their roster.

For Boston, bringing Alex Bregman back is no doubt on the cards. He is steady, reliable, and a proven winner. But they have an issue.

The Red Sox need power, and his 18 home runs last season don’t really solve that issue.

And this is why the recent projection from Bleacher Report has raised eyebrows.

Imago Credits: Yahoo Sports/ Athlon Sports

(Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Their predicted opening day lineup didn’t include Bregman at all. Instead, it featured Pete Alonso. Joel Reuter on Monday projected that the Red Sox can sign the five-time All-Star away from the Mets.

Alonso was the only outside addition in the entire lineup, but his presence alone changes the team’s offensive look. And if sentimentality is not something the Mets go by, then Alonso’s chances with the team seem slim, and hence, Boston is not a far cry for him.

They need a veteran presence, and he could be one. Plus, his record speaks for itself.

Even though some mentioned it was his “down year,” he smashed 38 home runs. This is the same guy with three 40-homer seasons. So even if a little down, Boston’s home run leader is Trevor Story with 25. Anyway, it is a massive juice to the lineup if they get Alonso.