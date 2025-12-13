Pete Alonso Faces New Pressure From Orioles After Breaking Silence on Dramatic Mets Exit

The Baltimore Orioles made one of the best deals in franchise history by signing Pete Alonso to a massive $155 million deal. But there are some similarities with a former Orioles legend, and that is going to add a lot of pressure on the “Polar Bear” to deliver.

The Orioles’ president, David Rubenstein, compared Pete Alonso to club legend Frank Robinson. And looking at the career Robinson had, Alonso might have more weight on his back than just his legacy.

“Frank Robinson’s number when he played in Cincinnati was 20. Pete Alonso’s number in New York was 20,” said President Rubenstein. “Both of them 30 (years old), both of them great power hitters… We’re very optimistic Pete’s addition is going to be as helpful to us as Frank Robinson’s in 1966.”

Pete Alonso agreed to a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles. He will earn an average annual value of $31 million, second only to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Alonso spent seven seasons with the New York Mets but left after returning to free agency. His exit followed a short-term, $54 million deal with an opt-out, highlighting New York’s lack of commitment.

Baltimore Orioles hall of famer Frank Robinson speaks after being honored with his personal statue as part of the Orioles legends ceremony before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Mets’ decision not to extend Alonso a long-term contract caused public frustration among fans. He led the franchise in home runs with 264 and recorded 712 RBIs over seven seasons. Alonso’s farewell included emotional messages from his wife and a personal note thanking New York fans.

But the contract with Baltimore already creates expectations for Alonso to deliver consistently powerful performance.

Comparisons to Frank Robinson intensify pressure, recalling Robinson’s historic Triple Crown and World Series MVP in 1966. Robinson’s Orioles won three consecutive AL pennants from 1969–1971, cementing his role as a franchise-defining player.

Alonso and Robinson display very different playing styles but share power-hitting ability and leadership skills. Robinson hit 49 homers in 1966 and influenced the Orioles’ clubhouse culture with his presence. If Alonso achieves even a fraction of Robinson’s impact, he could become a Baltimore franchise legend.

Success would combine his statistical production with fostering confidence among teammates, continuing a tradition established sixty years ago.

Pete Alonso now carries the weight of a $155 million contract and Frank Robinson comparisons. Baltimore fans expect runs, leadership, and cultural impact, not just towering home runs and highlight reels. If he delivers even half of Robinson’s legendary influence, Alonso might rewrite Orioles history with serious flair.

Some players the Mets can replace Pete Alonso with

The New York Mets just waved goodbye to Pete Alonso, and let’s be honest, they didn’t even glance at the price tag before doing it. Queens now faces the familiar thrill of scrambling for someone who can mash like Alonso without actually being Alonso. It’s a circus, but hey, the front office loves a little suspense, right?

The Mets lost Pete Alonso when he signed a five‑year, $155 million contract with the Orioles. The slugger hit 38 home runs with 126 RBIs in 2025 for New York. The Mets now must look to replace that production elsewhere on the roster.

Among the remaining options is Munetaka Murakami, a powerful hitter from Japan with posting rights to MLB. He has hit 246 home runs over eight NPB seasons with a .394 on‑base rate. Another available bat is Ryan O’Hearn, who posted career highs with 17 homers and 63 RBIs in 2025. These players offer offense but differ sharply from Alonso’s elite power and consistency.

The Mets could also consider other hitters, like Kazuma Okamoto from Japan, to bolster the offense. None of these alternatives match Alonso’s seven‑season run of power production.

But with the money the Mets have “saved” through the Alonso deal, they might be able to get more than a player to fill up the gap left by Alonso.

The Mets now face the hard task of finding someone who can truly replace Alonso. Queens fans will watch closely as Murakami, O’Hearn, or Okamoto attempt to fill glaring offensive holes. Ultimately, replacing Pete Alonso is not about spending wisely but accepting the circus the front office created.