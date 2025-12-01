Pete Alonso Forced to Re-Live Haunting Past as Mets & David Stearns Put MLB Future on the Line

How many times can a team let its homegrown superstar twist in the wind before he walks away for good? For at least the last two seasons, the New York Mets have not been treating Pete Alonso like the club legend he is. But this time, they have to make a choice.

Either they let Pete Alonso know that they are not signing him back, or give him a competitive offer. But it appears that David Stearns is stuck in his old habits.

SleeperMets recently reported, “UPDATE Pete Alonso is currently waiting for a team to ‘step in the forefront’ to sign him, per @JeffPassan.”

The problem is not that Pete Alonso is still waiting. It is that the Mets always wait until the last moment to make a move, disrupting everything for Alonso. They did the same before the 2025 season, but back then, Pete Alonso wanted to sign with the Mets; now, he might be done with the antics.

Reportedly, he rejected a seven-year offer worth $158 million during the 2023 extension talks. General manager David Stearns stayed firm and never increased that early number. Despite slow progress, the sides eventually reached an agreement, and Mets baseball moved forward.

But this winter feels different.

The window may be shorter than expected. Alonso rejected another contract worth over $30 million annually and entered free agency. Now, Boston is preparing a major offer and has space for nearly $140 million.

If New York waits too long, Boston could close the door before talks restart.

The clock is now louder, and every fan can hear it clearly. Pete Alonso waits, David Stearns thinks, and patience might finally cost New York something real. If the Mets stall again, Boston might thank them for the shortcut.

The Mets might not value Pete Alonso, but the Red Sox surely do

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly preparing a substantial deal to land Pete Alonso after his split from the New York Mets. The rumored offer is approximately $140 million over five years, a figure significantly higher than the Mets’ proposal. That financial muscle suggests Boston views him as their next middle-of-the-order anchor.

Red Sox need a durable power bat capable of consistent production, and Alonso meets both criteria.

In 2024, he played all 162 games, hit 38 home runs, and drove in 126 runs, proving both consistency and power. His presence could add much-needed middle-order stability while upping Boston’s threat in tight games. For Red Sox fans imagining October baseball with Alonso lumbering toward first, the potential of this signing carries real hope.

The Mets may call it strategy, but it looks suspiciously like hesitation with Alonso. Boston sees value, opportunity, and a power bat ready to change their lineup. If the Red Sox close this deal, New York might finally realize what it walked away from.