Pete Alonso Receives Grim Update Amid Fading New York Loyalty and Deepening Red Sox Allegiance

New York Mets fans were hoping for a smooth reunion with Pete Alonso. They managed to keep him for another year after a lot of battles last season and were hoping for something better. But, well, the grim update is that the market for Alonso is not as hot as everyone thought it would be. And Mets loyalty—that’s fading!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joel Sherman from the New York Post revealed that teams aren’t lining up for something long-term with Alonso. His source said, “No one is giving him five years.” Another added he’d be “lucky to get four,” most likely with a lower AVV and heavy deferrals.

And as far as Mets loyalty goes, they seem to have drawn the line. Mets insider Sal Licata had revealed that New York is only ready to give him a three-year contract—something Polar Bear is not after. Plus, the cracks between the front office and him were already evident after last off-season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that’s not all; the Mets themselves are shifting in a direction that doesn’t fit Alonso.

New York wants a more versatile roster, and Pete Alonso, as beloved as he is, is a below-average fielder and offers limited range at first base. He doesn’t align with the team’s long-term vision. So, when a franchise goal moves away, then the emotional drift becomes inevitable, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while the Mets are moving away, another team might be inching closer to Alonso, and it’s the Boston Red Sox. Jim Bowden, in fact, urged the Sox to make it happen at the winter meetings.

And the biggest hint of all. According to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, Alonso has told friends the Red Sox are high on his list. And there is a personal connection too—his wife, Haley, is a Boston native, and the two met in the Cape Cod League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Boston Red Sox match-up makes sense because they need the power, and Pete Alonso has a thing about thriving in big markets.

Boston also has the money to spend after they upgraded the rotation without breaking the bank, and they are exploring both Pete Alonso and Schwarber. But given Alonso is younger and still can play first even if his glove is not the best, it gives him an edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

A backup plan for the Mets if Pete Alonso walks away

Now, all signs point to Polar Bear leaving the comfort of his place. Add in the fact that Mets and Alonso don’t seem to be on the same page, and also Steve Cohen is apparently not in the player acquisition talks, making things more complicated. But they can’t wait around, not when they have a championship to win and a roster to build around Soto.

And you best believe they have a backup option if Alonso walks away, and it’s none other than Kyle Schwarber. This makes things rather difficult for the Phillies because he is one of their biggest power bats. But with winter meetings rolling in, the Mets are suddenly in the chase to get their player.

Buster Olney dropped the juiciest nugget, calling the Mets–Schwarber buzz the “juiciest rumor” heading into the meetings. And not without a reason. Schwarber fits what the Mets want—big game energy and a clubhouse presence that can shift the vibe. This interest by a big market team alone can raise the price for Schwarber and make things complicated for anyone in the Phillies’ power batter chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, this is Steve Cohen’s checkbook that the Phillies and others would be against. Plus, imagine the Philadelphia Phillies’ reaction if Schwarber ends up in the Mets, mashing homers against them in the same division!

For now, everything is in the air, and Schwarber is still a free agent. But if Alonso leaves, the Mets won’t be sitting quietly.