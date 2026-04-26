Pete Alonso Reveals Real Reason Behind Rejecting Red Sox’s Offer as Family Becomes Key Reason for Orioles Decision

For Pete Alonso, the choice between Boston and Baltimore wasn’t just about the money or the years on a contract; it came down to a deeply personal factor that the Red Sox couldn’t match.

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Alonso and the Red Sox were seriously engaged throughout the offseason, including Zoom and in-person meetings. However, it was the Baltimore Orioles that offered Alonso a more lucrative deal, in money, years, and most importantly, an opportunity to spend more time with his family.

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During a conversation with MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Alonso opened up about his free agency and what made him pick the Orioles.

“For me, it was a lot of factors,” Alonso told Cotillo. “Both are spring training in Florida, but Fort Myers is a haul from Tampa for me. I got to live at home and commute every day to Sarasota… That was a huge thing, spending an extra lot of time (at home).”

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The last two high-scoring matches between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles had different outcomes. In a comeback win against the Orioles, the Red Sox absolutely demolished them on Saturday, with the scoreboard reading 17-1. However, on Friday, it was the Orioles who delivered a 10-3 blowout to Boston. And beside it all, this series has offered Boston a peek at Pete Alonso, the slugger they almost signed this offseason.

Alonso first entered free agency after the 2024 season, but re-signed with the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal when he went unsigned. The following season, he slashed .272/.347/.524 with an .871 OPS, while driving 38 homers and 126 RBI with 80 extra base hits.

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Alonso exercised the first opt-out clause after the 2025 season and left the Mets for the Baltimore Orioles.

He signed a five-year, $155 million contract with them. Baltimore reportedly offered him more years and more AAV. And the Red Sox watched a top free agent sign with a division rival.

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Alonso is familiar with Boston, and also ex-manager Alex Cora, as his brother Joey Cora coached Alonso in 2022 and 2023 during his time in New York.

Pete Alonso’s power-hitting profile was also a fit for Fenway Park, despite being a right-hander. The ballpark’s left-field dimensions would have suited Alonso, who tends to pull balls in that direction.

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However, the slugger is positive about the Orioles, and he feels the franchise is the best fit for him.

“Boston would have been good, but for me, this is best. I’m really stoked to be an Oriole for the long haul,” observed Alonso, per Cotillo.

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However, Alonso has yet to gain his rhythm in 2026.

He is slashing .204/.311/.661 with 3 homers and 10 RBIs in 27 games, with a 21-for-103 record. During his Saturday night match against the Red Sox, Alonso went hitless in his 4 at-bats while striking out twice.

The Red Sox hitters took the Orioles by storm

The Orioles failed to record a win against left-handed starters as Garret Crochet took the mound. Their only run came from a groundout that allowed O’Neill to score. Red Sox ace Crochet delivered six shutout innings after he struck out seven.

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Trevor Rogers made his sixth start against Boston on Saturday. He threw only 1.2 innings, issuing two walks and 3 earned runs in 4 hits, while striking out twice. Caleb Durbin hit a one-run double off Rogers to open the score for Boston. Rogers walked Connor Wong, which was followed by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ceddanne Rafaela’s single. He finally walked Wilson Contreras before exiting the match with the Red Sox leading 3-0. He threw 32 strikes in 62 pitches.

Boston’s at-bats, which have not seen much success this season, erupted against the Orioles, especially in the ninth inning.

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The Red Sox recorded a total of 10 runs, which included three homers delivered by Monasterio, Durbin, and Contreras. Andruw Monasterio contributed with a grand slam, while Durbin clocked in a two-run shot, to which Contreras added his own three-run homer.

Despite the win, the Red Sox remained at the bottom of the AL East, with a 10-17 record. They snapped a four-game losing streak in Baltimore, but it brought an end to Alex Cora’s tenure at Boston.

The Red Sox fired Cora and five other members of the coaching staff, including hitting coach Peter Fatse, 3B coach Kyle Hudson, and bench coach Ramon Vazquez. Cora will be replaced by Chad Tracy, manager of Triple-A Worcester.

Now, if that can turn things around for the clubhouse – we will see…