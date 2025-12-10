Pete Alonso Signs With Baltimore Orioles: Contract Length, Salary Breakdown, and More

The polar bear is officially heading to Charm City. After New York Mets fans constantly refreshing their feeds to see them get back Pete Alonso, they need to watch the Baltimore Orioles scoop him away. And all this right after the Edwin Diaz heartbreak? This is a cold and brutal winter for the Mets. And you bet the fingers are being pointed at Cohen and Co., because what happened between the Mets of 2024 and of 2025? What changed?

The slugging first baseman agreed to a massive deal with the Baltimore Orioles, closing his longtime baseball chapter in Queens. Here is everything you need to know about his contract, salary terms, and why the Mets would simply let their star walk away!

Pete Alonso Contract Details

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to break the news about Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles cutting a deal for five years and $155 million. His average annual value stands at $31 million which is the largest per-year commitment in the Orioles franchise history and the second-largest total value in the team’s history. It’s only behind Chris Davis and his $161 million extension.

Alonso’s contract even crossed the $150 million offer Baltimore made this winter to Kyle Schwarber. It also tops the deal that Schwarber eventually got to return to the Phillies by $5 million. For Alonso, the deal is definitely a major hit, because his previous one was just a makeshift- to erase the struggles of the 2024 season. He sure didn’t get any long-term deals last season, but he rebounded with a strong run this season, slashing .272 with 38 home runs and a .871 OPS in 2025. And he finally got the multi-year deal he thought he deserved.

This contract locks Alonso in through the 2030 season.

How Long Is Pete Alonso’s Orioles Contract and Salary Breakdown?

Pete Alonso’s deal is simple—five years for $151 million, straightforward with no complicated financial details. The deal comes with no opt-outs, no deferrals, and includes a limited no-trade clause.

For the 31-year-old, this contract means that his career earnings will go past $200 million by the time it expires. He already made $74.98 million in his MLB career, including more than $30 million just in 2025 alone—so add this new commitment, and this pushes him to a different financial tier.

The deal also gives the Orioles what they need—consistent middle-of-the-order power. Since 2019, only Judge and Schwarber have hit more home runs than Alonso’s 262. And with Baltimore’s young core of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Jordan Westburg, Alonso’s coming stabilizes and elevates the lineup.

Are the Orioles finalizing a 5-Year, $155M Deal with Pete Alonso?

Yes, the agreement is in place, though the details of it have not been officially finalized yet. Still, the Orioles acted aggressively, and they got their man. They did everything from going after Schwarber to pursuing other frontline starts and stars like Kyle Tucker.

Now this is a calculated move. GM Mike Elias had highlighted that the team had the resources to spend, and they needed a big bat and rotation help—and Alonso fits in the offseason promise for sure.

For the Orioles, it’s not just about getting a slugger; it’s about adding a hitter who is durable. Alonso missed only 24 games in seven seasons, and his durability, along with five All-Star selections, two Home Run Derby titles, and an NL Rookie of the Year award, makes him one of the most reliable players in the league.

Why Did the Mets Let Pete Alonso Walk to the Orioles?

The elephant in the room is—what was Steve Cohen doing? Where was David Stearns? These were the exact reactions when the Mets let Diaz walk away, and it’s now too. It’s almost like the front office has a pattern now.

And as far as the commitment they made, Alonso—they never made a competitive offer.

Despite Alonso being the Mets’ all-time home run hitter, the Mets hesitated to go beyond a three-year commitment. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets never made Alonso an offer at all—what?

This is grand news, because look at Alonso’s resume—he set the rookie home run record with 53 homers in 2019, then he went on to become a five-time All-Star, won the Home Run Derby twice, and passed Darryl Strawberry to become the Mets’ all-time home run leader in 2025.

What’s confusing is that David Stearns had expressed his intent to keep Alonso, saying, “Pete is a great Met. I’d love to have Pete back.” Their actions didn’t match their intention, right? Sure, the Mets didn’t come in to fight for him, but the Orioles sure did.

It’s going to be a new journey for him!