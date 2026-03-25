Pete Crow-Armstrong Partners With $7B Global Giant After Signing Historic Cubs Extension

Since 2024, the Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been having a dream time. After slashing .237/.286/.384 in 2024, along with becoming the second-best defensive outfielder, Crow-Armstrong had a 30-30 season in 2025. His 2026 started with a WBC call-up, and now a latest partnership with a $7 billion giant has placed Crow-Armstrong alongside veterans like Derek Jeter and Clayton Kershaw.

“I’ve been drinking Gatorade since my Little League days, so it’s surreal to join their iconic athlete roster,” Pete Crow-Armstrong said after landing a deal with Gatorade. “It’s especially meaningful because Gatorade doesn’t just sponsor athletes – they really understand what we need to perform at our best. After a recent hydration assessment, I was told I’m the saltiest sweater on the team, so I always keep a Gatorlyte in my bag.”

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Yes, Crow-Armstrong is the latest one in the list of Gatorade-sponsored players like Francisco Lindor, Kershaw, and Jeter. While the financial details of the deal are not published, this proves the growing personal brand of the 24-year-old.

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Since its inception in 1965, Gatorade has been for the sports and by the sports. Starting with the Kansas City Chiefs, which became the first professional team to adopt Gatorade, the hydration brand covers leagues like MLB, NFL, NBA, and NASCAR. Sports legends like Derek Jeter, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, and Lionel Messi all acted as its brand ambassadors. So, joining this prestigious list is an achievement for Crow-Armstrong.

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And just as Crow-Armstrong shared about being the sweatiest guy in the clubhouse, Gatorade might just have found its perfect ambassador, who himself needs it the most.

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Well, Crow-Armstrong’s winning campaign this year has not ended here. Just before getting a deal with Gatorade, Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs agreed on an extension for 6 years worth $115 million! This deal is historic and rare because it does not include any club options. That means Crow-Armstrong will hit the free agency before his age-31 season.

But this deal was expected to come, considering the numbers Crow-Armstrong achieved in the last two years.

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Notably, Pete Crow-Armstrong scored 31 HRs, 37 doubles, four triples, 95 RBIs, and 91 runs in 2025. Those veteran-level numbers came from this 24-year-old. He also became the youngest player in Cubs history to reach 30 home runs and 30 steals in a season, and the only player in Cubs history to add at least 30 doubles in one season.

He was also dominant in the 2026 WBC, finishing with 2 HRs at a .263 average. So, at this age, Crow-Armstrong defines speed and energy on the field. “PCA is a real rising leader in the MLB – electric speed, game-changing defense, and a high-energy presence on and off the field,” Gatorade’s official statement says. But amid all these, Pete’s issues are not all catered to.

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Consistency is key for Pete Crow-Armstrong in 2026

Despite Crow-Armstrong dominating the batter’s box in the last two years, one major gap for him is consistency. Last year, he was as dominant as he could be in the first half. Crow-Armstrong scored 25 HRs and 27 stolen bases. However, after the All-Star game, his numbers went for a toss, adding just another six homers and chasing too many bad pitches.

His batting average dropped from .265 in the first half of 2025 to .216 after the All-Star game.

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So, this year, more than anything, Crow-Armstrong is seeking consistency. “I’m never practicing hitting those bad balls,” Crow-Armstrong said. And the guy is actually working on overcoming his weaknesses. Considering how his swing took a hit in the second half last year, Crow-Armstrong is reportedly working with the Cubs’ hitting coach, John Malle, to get back his swing.

So, with the numbers already on his side, the sky would be the limit for Crow-Armstrong if he could achieve consistency this year. “I think the sky is the limit for him,” Alex Bregman said about the Cubs’ future superstar.

Let’s now see if he could be the missing link for the Cubs to end their World Series drought since 2016.