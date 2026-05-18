Pete Crow-Armstrong Sets Record Straight on NSFW Exchange With Female Fan Amid Mounting Criticism

Pete Crow-Armstrong looked ready to break out after smashing 30 homers while batting .247 last season. However, this year hasn’t quite clicked yet, as he has just managed five home runs so far. The Sunday’s renewed Chicago rivalry clash, though, made Crow-Armstrong suddenly find himself at the center of attention for a very different reason. He was caught in a heated exchange with a female White Sox fan near the fence, a moment that quickly sparked criticism online.

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Now, Crow-Armstrong has finally spoken out, sharing his side of the story and attempting to clear the air.

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“Some lady decided to start talking s—, and I felt the need to say it back,” Crow-Armstrong sets the record straight.

The White Sox won Sunday’s game with White Sox catcher Edgar Quero’s walk-off home run in the 10th, securing a win. However, what could have been the most exciting part of the game was overshadowed by the drama that unfolded in the fourth inning.

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The White Sox’s Miguel Vargas hit a double off the outfield fence to tie the game. Crow-Armstrong was just about to take the catch, but narrowly missed the ball. He smacked into the netted wall in the right-center field. As the field was cheering for the white Sox’s run, Crow-Armstrong, sitting in the outfield distressed. But the scene quickly took a wrong turn.

While sitting on the warning track, facing into the crowd, a female White Sox fan was seen approaching Crow-Armstrong and yelling, “You s—.” Pete Crow-Armstrong, already stressed out, couldn’t resist and gave it back. “You suck my f —— d— b—-,” the Cubs star responded.

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The NSFW exchange lasted a few seconds before Crow-Armstrong got back to his position, and the female fan was guarded by a Cubs fan. However, backlash started to grow. “CLOWN OF THE DAY. Pete Crow-Armstrong is exchanging words with a female White Sox fan at her engagement party. The pair had a heated conversation. Regardless of the situation, PCA, who went hitless yet again, really needs to do better. A terrible look!” MLB blogger Dan Clark shared via X.

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The female fan was reportedly having her engagement shower while she had the exchanges with Pete-Armstrong. “PCA has got to be in a position where you show more restraint than that,” Chicago Sports Radio host David Haugh added.

Criticisms were mounting, and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s clarification was expected. However, it was not expected that he would stand by his action. While the Cubs front office has yet to share any statement about the altercation, MLB’s rule was violated. According to MLB’s Rule 4.06, “Players in uniform shall not address or mingle with spectators, nor sit in the stands before, during, or after a game.”

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Let’s now see what’s waiting for Pete Crow-Armstrong. For now, the Chicago rivalry just got a new flashpoint, while the Cubs need to think about their 24-year-old’s struggle.

It’s too early to debate Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong waved a white flag after the intense series decider on Sunday. “I feel like I can relate to a lot of those guys. I appreciate how a lot of them play. It’s a good ballclub, and they’re playing good baseball. It’s good for the city that they’ve got two good teams going and having a lot of success this year,” Crow-Armstrong said.

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The White Sox surely deserve the credit for a comeback this year. They are currently ranked second in the AL Central with a 24-22 record, quite contrasting to their 60-102 season last year. But what about Crow-Armstrong? Is it time to hit the panic button?

It’s too early, considering how the Cubs slugger showed defense on Sunday. In the second inning, the Sox’s Edgar Quero struck a RBI hit off Colin Rea. Andrew Benintendi tried to sneak up an extra base as the ball went to Crow-Armstrong. However, PCA’s laser throw at the third ends the runner in scoring position.

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Yes, his bat is not firing enough, but the stats say otherwise. Pete Crow-Armstrong stayed strong on the base paths. He has four stolen bases this season and averaged 31 steals over the previous two seasons. The Cubs didn’t pick him only for his bat, and so, he is still adding enough value for the team.