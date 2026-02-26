Pete Crow-Armstrong Sets Record Straight on Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers After Igniting LA Controversy

One thoughtless remark by Pete Crow-Armstrong drew significant criticism from the baseball community over the last few days. Following this, PCA spoke to the media once again to clarify his stance on the issue.

In a conversation with the Chicago Magazine, the PCA had recently praised the Chicago loyalists’ passion while taunting the Dodgers fans about the same. With the center fielder originally hailing from LA, his remarks felt personal to many. As the controversy peaked in LA, PCA clarified on Foul Territory that his remark had nothing to do with the players. Talking Baseball posted the video of PCA’s clarification on X.

In the video, he justified himself, saying, “I didn’t really get a chance to, like, back that statement up with the fact that it has nothing to do with Doug, that it has nothing to do with Shohei or any of the players over there. I love Mookie Betts; I like looking up to him like crazy. Freddie’s only ever been great to me. If anything, those are the guys that have given these fans a reason to be fans.”

PCA holds the Dodgers players in a high level of respect. But he reiterated that the Dodgers fans he grew up watching were not always good.

He said, “They [the fans] go in phases. I remember all the fans fighting over stuff like putting the Giants fan in a coma. That stuck with me as a kid. Just little things, sitting in the stands; just nasty stuff goes on. I didn’t always experience that at other ballparks. But as I said, that has nothing to do with who’s actually on the field.”

In the interview, PCA reminded the Dodgers fans of a violent and horrific incident that went down with a San Francisco Giants fan in 2011. A kind of incident that has no place in a sporting environment.

Bryan Stow, a Giants fan and a paramedic by profession, came to watch the opening game between the Dodgers and the Giants on March 31, 2011. After the game, when a then 42-year-old Stow was walking through the stadium parking lot with his friends, he was attacked. Stow was punched and kicked three times in the head, which landed him in a coma. It took Stow eight months to wake up, and he is still trying to learn how to walk without a cane.

It is evident that the center fielder has seen the ugly side of the fanbase, and he did not back down from reminding them. Despite the backlash, he did not divert from his view and preference for other fanbases over the Dodgers.

What did the PCA say?

Pete Crow-Armstrong appeared in an interview with Chicago Magazine that showcased him as one of the most exciting young talents at the Chicago Cubs. In the regular season, PCA hit 31 home runs with an average of .247 and a .768 OPS in 157 games.

In the interview, PCA praised the Cubs’ fans’ passion over the Dodgers’.

He said, “I love Chicago more and more. It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a shit. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever.”

PCA’s remarks came as a blow to the Dodgers fanbase, as he himself hails from Sherman Oaks. The 23-year-old is under the Cubs’ contract through the 2030 season.