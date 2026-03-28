Pete Crow-Armstrong Vows to Carry Kyle Tucker’s Chicago Cubs Legacy After $115M Move

Kyle Tucker was more than just a ‘leading man’ for the Cubs in terms of hitting and defensive capabilities. His presence helped shape the clubhouse and connect with the city. Now Pete Crow-Armstrong is ready to fill the void after his departure. And we are not talking about just the on-field duties.

Recently, baseball analyst Bruce Levine asked Crow-Armstrong about philanthropic endeavors. “That is something I watched Tucker and Turner do, which resonated with me. We plan on doing that in the future,” PCA replied.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Tucker recorded a .266/.377/.464 slash line in 2025 for Chicago. He scored 22 HRs with an RBI of 73 and earned his fourth consecutive All-Star. The 2x Silver Slugger was as influential on the field as he was away from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Tucker lost his grandfather, who spent his last few days under hospice care. Inspired by the same specialized care his grandfather received, Tucker and his wife started the Kyle Tucker Foundation in 2022. He brought the initiative to Chicago when he joined in 2025.

Tucker partnered with the Cubs’ charities and hosted “Day at the Park” for the local hospice workers in Wrigley Field. He also collaborated with Justin Turner for different community services like visiting hospitals and supporting children’s programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he moved on to Los Angeles in a year, his commitment to the city was immortalized among the people. And now PCA aims to do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Crow-Armstrong is coming off a breakout season with 31 home runs and 95 RBI. He established himself as a cornerstone for the club by becoming the first Cub with a 30-30-30 season. Chicago has already roped the 2025 NL Gold Glove winner for a longer tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

PCA watched both Tucker and Turner up close in his last season. While Turner played a key role in mentoring Crow-Armstrong during his sophomore year, the veteran duo’s off-field ventures inspired the young blood.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to most Chicago fans that PCA would be walking in the same shoes. But it’s not just his humane side that made the Cubs put extra faith in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Cubs double down on Pete Crow-Armstrong after Tucker’s departure

After a year with the Cubs, Kyle Tucker became a free agent. The Dodgers swooped in with a massive 4-year, $240 million offer in January 2026. The Cubs needed a cornerstone for their roster since Tucker was gone.

PCA, on the other hand, had a less impressive second half in 2025 as he struggled with plate discipline. However, his overall performance was still good enough for the Cubs to finalize a 6-year, $115 million, no opt-out deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago acted early to avoid unwanted competition as PCA’s value is sure to rise, and they wanted to buy into his prime years. But this wasn’t as straightforward as roping in a high-upside player. Crow-Armstrong can be the perfect replacement for Tucker.

But he will have to put in some solid effort to be at the same level. He has to be actively involved not just on the diamond, but in off-field endeavors as well.

PCA has also been vocal about his love for the city. “I love Chicago more and more,” Crow-Armstrong said to Chicago Magazine writer Wayne Drehs. “It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a s—.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago wants him to anchor both performance and consistency in the field, while PCA can connect with the city, as learned from his forerunners.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is expected to replace Kyle Tucker in two different dimensions. While he continues to be the leading performer for the Cubs, he would also be giving back to the city. Chicago, on the other hand, has aligned both their investment and legacy narrative by keeping faith in PCA.