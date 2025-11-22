Phil Maton Move Doesn’t Slow Cubs as Jed Hoyer Tries to Derail Yankees’ $8.6M Reunion Plan: Insider

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Phil Maton. The 32-year-old split the 2025 season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers and posted a 2.79 ERA in 63 games with 81 strikeouts in 61 ⅓ innings.

But if you thought that Jed Hoyer would stop by making a Maton move, you’re wrong. According to news sources, they might be eyeing the New York Yankees’ target, Devin Williams.

“I do think you can keep open the possibility of a Craig Counsell reunion with Devin Williams, or perhaps a Cubs reunion with Brad Keller,” reported Bleacher Report.

Other top-tier bullpen names include Pete Fairbanks, who is already linked to the Cubs, and Ryan Helsley, who saved 70 games over the past two seasons. This Bleacher Nation update is bad news for the Bronx!

This is because the Yankees are eyeing Williams, their 8.6 million man, to come back. Williams dominated from 2021 to 2024 with a 1.89 ERA and 308 strikeouts in 195 innings. His 2025 season was rough and ended with a 4.79 ERA. And this is the major reason that he could be available at a lower price for teams. Even though initially it was reported that Williams would be one player, the Yankees would probably let go of.

Now, the’ Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal also reported that Williams has spoken to the New York Yankees, but he is also pulling in plenty of eyeballs from the Dodgers, Cincinnati, Boston, and the Mets. And now, as reported, even the Cubs are interested. And it is understandable why so many are interested.

The Chicago Cubs’ signing of Maton doesn’t really slow the Williams chatter. Because Maton has the arsenal from the cutter to the curveball, sweeper, and sinker, and he is expected to fill a setup role rather than closing there.

Moreover, their going for Maton shows that Chicago is serious about reshaping their bullpen. For the Yankees, though, who are piecing together the right roster to maybe now have a repeat of the 2025 season, losing Williams might be detrimental.

And this is not the only player the Yankees want back.

The Yankees need to weigh value vs. talent in the outfield showdown!

The Cody Bellinger vs. Kyle Tucker debate is soaring in the off-season. And the New York Yankees are right in the middle of this. Given two outfielders are already in place and the third spot is up for grabs, the team is weighing whether to go for a reunion with Bellinger or chase Kyle Tucker, a hot commodity for the Cubs.

On a recent episode of MLB Tonight, Steve Phillips broke the news. “If Bellinger’s a priority, Plan B is not Tucker,” he said. “Tucker is the better player, he is, but the better value for me is Cody Bellinger.”

And Phillips also highlighted why Bellinger could make perfect sense even beyond the cost—he is versatile; he is capable of playing center, left, and right field. Meanwhile, Tucker is mostly a corner outfielder, making him not so versatile. He also mentioned that Bellinger is comfortable in New York and its short porch.

If you look at stats, though, it’s not like the two players are worlds apart. Bellinger hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs in 2025, while Tucker hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs. However, Tucker’s youth, given that he will be 29 on opening day, will make him a long-term option for the New York Yankees

For now, you bet even the Bronx fans, too, are confused about who the team should go for. While some see Bellinger as a cost-effective choice, some argue that the Yankees should simply go for the best player available.

Who do you think the Yankees should go for?