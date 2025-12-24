Phillies Veteran Warns Dave Dombrowski as $100M Star’s Exit Confirmed After Rob Thomson Fallout

Nick Castellanos has been the centre of the Philadelphia Phillies’ off-season conversations. All in all, it’s become clear that the Phillies would want and try to trade the veteran outfielder if they can find a willing suitor. And honestly, given the fallout he had with Rob Thomson last season, was this even a surprise?

Back in June, he was benched after what the team described as an “inappropriate comment” he made after being pulled late in a game for defensive reasons. So maybe that relationship with Thomson never mended. Maybe that has stalled his stay in Phillies. Because everyone around here knows the reality — Castellanos’ exit feels far more like when than if.

And the biggest proof is the roster moves the Phillies have made. Kyle Schwarber is locked in for the long term. Brad Keller was added to the pitching mix, and Matt Strahm is already gone. Then came the Adolis Garcia deal–which, if anything, just suggests that Castellanos is no longer needed in the Phillies outfield.

But while fans may shout, “Look at his batting average! This guy stinks! We have to get Nick out of here.” Not everyone thinks it is a bright idea, at least not former MLB catcher and Phillies player Erik Kratz.

Fratz strongly pushed back on the idea of Foul Territory. He made it clear that fans and the front office should be careful about rushing Castellanos out the door. “One of two guys that shows up in the playoffs for the Phillies on a year-in and year-out basis,” Kratz said. “It’s Nick Castellanos.”

Stat-wise, the concerns, though, are not coming out of thin air. Castellanos hit .250 in 2025 with a .694 OPS and 17 home runs. While it is solid, it is far from what the Phillies expected when they handed him a $100 million deal.

But Kratz mentioned, “I don’t think you were saying that in the ’24 playoffs when he was coming up clutch, clutch, clutch” – and he is right about that. Castellanos was outstanding then and hit .412 with a 1.059 OPS. However, when you zoom out, the story is complicated.

Over his career, Castellanos owns a .213/.257/.402 slash line in the playoffs with seven home runs in 175 plate appearances. He sure had his clutch moments, but he is not guaranteed to be an October difference maker.

At 33 years old, it does feel like Castellanos has something left in the tank, and even he seems done with the organization- so maybe someone else would like to explore it.

Should the Yankees relieve the Philadelphia Phillies of Castellanos?

The Yankees have not done anything much this offseason, and it might be shopping time for them now.

For a while now, they have been linked to the outfielder, and at this point everyone of them is known. Of course, Cody Bellinger remains as their top priority, but if that doesn’t work, there is Kyle Tucker– but that is expensive, and Steinbrenner and Cashman have been clear about “budget constraints”.

The next best bet is touted as Austin Hays. However, what if Cashman takes a pause and moves from free agent to the trade market itself?

That’s where Nick Castellanos enters the conversation.

Castellanos is a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner in 2021, and he is a guy who has topped 20 home runs in six different seasons. He has played both corner outfield spots and even logged some career time at third base. Plus, he has been durable, appearing in 136 games in each of the past four seasons.

The contract situation is what makes this ring for the Yankees, though. Castellanos is in his final year of a five-year deal, meaning the Yankees won’t be signing him up for the long term. Sure, trading a slugger on the downside of their career does come with question marks, but there is also motivation there.

Castellanos will be playing for his next contract and looking to reset his value before he hits the open market in 2026. Financially too, he makes more sense than a Bellinger or a Tucker. Judge, Grisham, Jasson Domínguez, and Spencer Jones are already on the 40-man roster; the Yankees already have a safety net if Castellanos does not end up delivering.